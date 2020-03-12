Editor's note: Follow along here for updates on the University's plans following its Tuesday announcement to transition to online classes indefinitely after spring break due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
11:50 a.m. Thursday
A statement from the Big Ten Conference announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be suspended, canceling tonight's game against Ohio State.
The statement said that they will "work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps."
Purdue Athletics was unavailable for comment on other Purdue sports.
3:15 p.m. Wednesday
The Big Ten Conference released a statement saying that there will be no major changes to the Big Ten basketball tournament, which starts tonight at 6 p.m.
The statement said that they will "continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
The only changes that will be made are regarding post-game interviews, which will take place on the practice court in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, rather than team locker rooms and the designated media room.
The Big Ten will continue to consult the Pacers, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA to "implement the best practices and provide the most current information."
3:10 p.m. Wednesday
Purdue plans to resume in-person classroom operations for the summer term, said John Gipson, director of Summer Session. All summer study abroad programs are cancelled but will be fully reimbursed, according to yesterday’s announcement from President Mitch Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge. Students are encouraged to talk with their academic advisor to plan for alternatives such as online or on-campus coursework.
A recent message from Daniels stressed the prioritization of “safety and public responsibility” and expressed that Purdue will return to normal business “as soon as it is medically and scientifically justified.” This may impact graduation ceremonies, as Purdue is one of the few large universities that honors each graduate individually.
“Regardless when we can resume regular activities, there will be additional regrettable decisions to make,” Daniels said. “As just one major example, we will be forced to rethink plans for this spring’s commencement.”
2:15 p.m Wednesday
Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Northwest announced in Wednesday press releases their respective plans to extend spring breaks and move away from in-person instruction, keeping in tow with the West Lafayette campus' directives released Tuesday.
The Fort Wayne, Indiana campus is on spring break this week and will extend its break to last through March 22 before beginning online courses. Though courses through Indiana University are also given at the campus, the extended break only applies for Purdue students; Indiana students should plan to attend class as of Wednesday's announcement.
The Northwest campuses — one in Hammond, Indiana, and another in Westville, Indiana — begin online learning March 23 and will not resume face-to-face instruction until at least April 6.
Faculty and staff at Purdue Fort Wayne are expected to return to campus for work on March 16, as was originally planned before the academic break was extended. Workers at Purdue Northwest will adhere to their normal work schedules.
Purdue Northwest is suspending all university-sponsored events involving 25 or more attendees until April 5. It will also cancel summer study-abroad programs.
11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Purdue Bands & Orchestras will move completely to online learning on March 23, according to a statement from Jay Gephart, director of Purdue Bands & Orchestras. The rest of the spring semester concerts and events have been cancelled.
10:20 a.m. Wednesday
In the wake of Purdue President Mitch Daniels' announcement that the University would transition to online instruction after spring break, the athletics department confirmed it has no plans to alter or cancel future events.
"We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation," said Chris Peludat, associate athletics director for marketing and fan experience.
In an email Tuesday, the University announced it would suspend all University-sponsored events involving external visitors through the end of the semester due to the spread of COVID-19. The department's comment indicates this section of the announcement does not extend to athletic events.
Purdue is set to travel to Indianapolis Thursday to play in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, and the University is likely to host the first two rounds of the National Invitational Tournament if Purdue receives a bid on Sunday. Purdue's spring sports, such as baseball and softball, are returning to campus after spring break to begin their conference seasons.
The athletic department's decision comes a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all athletic events from the high-school level up through professional sports would be played without spectators and the Ivy League and Mid-American Conferences canceled their conference basketball tournaments in response to the spread of the virus.
Rutgers University announced Wednesday morning that fans would not be allowed to attend home games due to concerns over the virus.
Ben Turner, strategic communications director for baseball, said there would be no "additional comments from coaches at this time."
The University could not provide comment about how the announcement would affect Purdue Grand Prix, as that event is not within the athletics department's jurisdiction.
10:10 a.m. Wednesday
Four additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Johnson and Howard counties by the Indiana State Department of Health. Johnson has three positive cases, while Howard has one, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH website noted it has administered 43 tests for coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.