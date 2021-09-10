Despite 20 years passing since the 9/11 attacks, the Islamic Society of Greater Lafayette said the Muslim community still will remain careful on the anniversary.
“Most of the Muslim community, they’re kind of on a watch-out, so nothing bad happens to the community,” Zaim Khalid, president of the Islamic Society of Greater Lafayette, said. “You never know. There could just be one crazy person … you never know. We expect everything.”
Khalid hopes the Purdue community will remain as peaceful as it is now, and said since the attacks, the treatment of Muslims in the United States has improved significantly.
“Those initial years — I did not face it; I wasn’t here — but people who were here, yes, they had horrible stories to tell,” Khalid said. “Overall, things have changed. Things have improved a lot.”
Karim El-Sharkawy, a sophomore in the College of Science, wasn’t born before the 9/11 attacks but said that while he thinks Islamophobia has increased, a lot of people have also become more understanding and accepting of Muslims, though it depends on the person.
The Muslim community unequivocally denounces extremist attacks like those from the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, El-Sharkawy said.
“The attack, 9/11, and pretty much any attack of the Muslims on the West, it is disliked by Muslims,” he said. “You can look at popularity polls in Lebanon, for example, almost every single person 100% hates ISIS.”
Khalid was in the capital of Saudi Arabia when the attacks occurred, but said he had a cousin who worked near the Twin Towers.
International calls weren’t very convenient back then, he said, and he ran to get an international line and call his cousin to find out if he was okay.
“He was fine,” Khalid said. “He made it.”
The center will continue doing gatherings on Fridays and the weekends at the center, which is being renovated to provide housing for female volunteers, Khalid said. Currently the center only has housing for male volunteers.
Khalid said in Muslim cultures, people wouldn’t expect women going to mosques, so “living there is a big thing.”
“We converted some area, which was a library, into a girls’ housing,” he said. “So that is kind of new. Not many people welcomed it, but we decided that we will do it. And we are doing it. We are going for it.”
With regard to the 9/11 attacks, Khalid is simply content with closure.
“I’m happy that now (the) Biden administration has brought it to a closure,” he said, “which is very good after two decades.”