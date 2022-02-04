Some ingredients in a typical pasta sauce contain anti-cancer compounds that suppress tumor developments, but it’s going to take a lot more than spaghetti to make a difference.
Natalia Dudareva, distinguished professor of biochemistry in Purdue’s College of Agriculture and director of Purdue’s Center for Plant Biology, co-led a project with professors from Michigan State, University of Florida and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg in Germany.
Together the group achieved the first step toward using the compound found in thyme and oregano in pharmaceuticals by mapping its biosynthetic pathway, according to a Purdue press release.
“We, as scientists, are always comparing pathways in different systems and plants,” Dudareva said in an interview Tuesday. “We are always in pursuit of new possibilities. The more we learn, the more we are able to recognize the similarities and differences that could be key to the next breakthrough.”
Thymol, carvacrol and thymohydroquinone are flavor compounds in thyme, oregano and other plants. They have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties beneficial to human health, and thymohydroquinone in particular is shown to have anti-cancer properties, Dudareva said.
How exactly do they relate to cancer cures?
A five million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation supported the research. Using RNA sequencing and correlation analysis, the team screened more than 80,000 genes from plant tissue samples and identified the genes needed for thymohydroquinone production, according to the press release.
The next step? Discussing production of the compound with pharmaceutical companies.
“Several companies want to discuss production of this compound,” Dudareva said. “Mainly, companies are using fermentation to produce high levels of the compounds. Right now, they have high levels of precursors, so they just need to put several new genes in the platforms to produce a lot of the compound.”
Beyond this project, much of Dudareva’s time is spent researching and working in Purdue’s Center for Plant Biology. Dudareva has been a Purdue professor since 1997 and she’s taught classes from Plant Metabolic Biochemistry to Plant Physiology. She currently carries out research on campus.
Before coming to Purdue, Dudareva received her education in several countries. She grew up in Russia, earning her first PhD in animal systems there, later moving to France to earn her second PhD in plant systems. She crossed the ocean to North America, furthering her postdoctoral education in Canada and Michigan. She finally landed in Indiana around 25 years ago.
Dudareva said her favorite part of Purdue is the community.
“The community and the ability to collaborate here is incredible. You can find people anywhere to discuss and develop your ideas” she said. “It’s amazing how many people understand what you’re doing and are happy to collaborate. They’re excited about what you’re doing.”
Although she isn’t teaching courses this semester, Dudareva can be found in her research lab and exercising around the area.
“I really like to exercise,” Dudareva said. “I do a lot of walking and water aerobics, and I’m trying to be very physically active. I also like to travel, but right now it’s not possible.”
One person in particular who shares Dudareva’s passion for Purdue is Pan Liao, a postdoctoral researcher and one of the ten researchers in Dudareva’s lab.
“I’m very happy here,” Liao said. “I’ve been here for 3 years, and the lab discovers a lot of original findings, and it’s very interesting.
“(dudareva) is very supportive to all of us. She’s very good at delivering her knowledge, and she always gives very good presentations.”
One of the lessons Dudareva passes on to her students and colleagues is that anything is possible.
“If you work really hard, everything is possible,” she said.
“Never give up. Whatever you do, it’s not easy. It’s not given to you, but everything is possible.”