A rape that allegedly occurred on March 13 was reported to Purdue police by University officials on Tuesday.
The rape was reportedly committed on the 200 block of N. Martin Jischke Drive, near the Cordova Recreational Sports Center and Wiley Residence Hall, according to Purdue University Police Department spokesperson Capt. Song Kang.
Kang said he did not have any further details to provide, such as whether the victim is a student or if the alleged rape occurred in a residence hall, because the case came from a Campus Security Authority report.
Any time a victim of a sex crime reports something to a campus employee, including workers like resident assistants, that employee must pass on that information to police through a CSA report.
CSA reports are used as a secondary verification system so the police can document the incident, Kang said. That way the police will have a record of the allegation in the event the victim comes forward. If victims do not come forward, the police do not investigate further.
The identity of both the victim and suspect are unknown.