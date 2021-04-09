The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved three additional days of winter recess on Dec. 27-29, for the 2021-2022 year on Friday. This recess is for faculty and staff on Purdue’s West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses.
The three days are in addition to approved University holidays already scheduled on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31. This calendar change was made following the recommendation of Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
Purdue first offered the extended three-day recess during December 2015 after adding two half-day leaves during December 2014, the release said. For the coming year, the University will be officially closed Dec. 23, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.