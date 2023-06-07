Purdue Global’s School of General Education is changing its name to the School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies, effective Wednesday.
The name change better represents the school’s mission, focus and goals, Jody DeKorte, dean of the School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies, said in a news release Wednesday.
“This name change reflects the expanding role of our school within Purdue Global and what we offer to students,” DeKorte said in the release. “We look forward in our expansion of academic, service learning and study-abroad programs.”
The school houses the following undergraduate programs: associate of science in professional studies, bachelor of science in professional studies, bachelor of science in sustainability, and a certificate of general education. It also houses the following graduate programs: master of professional studies and a graduate certificate in diversity, equity and inclusivity.
The name change does not affect students’ current status or program requirements.
Purdue Global is Purdue’s online school for working adults.
In April 2017, Purdue announced its decision to acquire the online infrastructure of Kaplan University. In 2018, Kaplan's online programs were rebranded and revamped as Purdue University Global and officially launched on April 2 that year.