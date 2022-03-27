Despite the 30 degree weather, Memorial Mall was full of laughter and clouds of color during this year’s Holi celebration Saturday afternoon.
The event was hosted by Cricket and Social Outreach, the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center, and Purdue Kappa Pi Beta fraternity. 2022 marks the second year CASO has hosted a Holi event at Purdue.
Holi is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the coming of spring, the harvest season and the triumph of good over evil. Celebrants participate in smearing each other with colored powder made with corn starch.
Students, adults, and young children covered each other in color, danced to Bollywood music, ate samosas, a vegetable-filled fried pastry, and drank thandai, an Indian cold drink commonly associated with Holi.
Mansha Chimnani, a junior in the College of Engineering and president of CASO, said there was only one key difference between traditional Holi celebrations in India and Saturday’s event.
“Usually we play with water and water guns as well, but since it’s so cold here right now we don’t use water,” she said. “Everything else is the same.”
Chimnani said community is an important part of Holi.
“It’s about togetherness, that’s why there are so many colors,” she said. “In India there are 29 different states and each state has a different culture, language, and all of that.
“This festival is celebrated by everyone; it unites everyone together.”
Other attendees emphasized the message of unity.
Shaswata Roy, a graduate student in the College of Science, encouraged those new to the festival to participate and celebrate.
“More people should join in, it shouldn’t be limited to just us Indians,” he said. “(Holi) is really fun and I think others should be aware of that.”
Ishaan Raph, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, came with a group of his friends, including two non-Indian students. Raph said that he was happy to celebrate Holi at Purdue.
“Celebrations in India are crazy,” he said. “I’m glad to see that people are having fun here as well.”