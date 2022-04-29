Purdue’s Cycling Club sets up tool boxes and bike stands in front of Honors North every Tuesday and Wednesday to service all cyclists in the area, free of charge. Service lasts from 3 to 6 p.m.
The service began in the fall, when one Cycling Club member brought a personal toolbox and started repairing bikes at the Farmers Market. Then it became a common practice for the club, according to Shawn Prosky, club president and a senior in the College of Engineering.
“Repairing bikes makes campus safer,” said John Burrell, a club mechanic and a first-year engineering student. “It’s dangerous if people ride around with damaged bikes.”
Once a bike is in need of repair, the club will set it up on a bike stand and have a mechanic look over it, identify the damage and repair it, or replace the damaged part.
Every time a bike is repaired, they log it in their database. Through this process, the club can track the progress of a mechanic, keep track of how many bikes they fixed, and potentially identify places that sell bikes that need repairs often.
The Cycling Club has fixed over 120 bicycles since September. These recurrent repair sessions and the club overall have grown tremendously this academic year, Prosky said.
The club has partnerships with Bechtel Innovation Design Center, Purdue Transportation, Purdue Sustainability and the Purdue University Police Department.
“Our partnership with Purdue Transportation is really valuable,” said Prosky.
Purdue Transportation gives the Cycling Club access to impounded bikes and parts, which they use to replace parts on bikes that come to them for repair, Prosky said.
“We accept anyone with any background,” Prosky said. “It takes about a semester to learn the basics of being a mechanic.”
The club advocates for safety while performing their repairs. When a bike is being fixed, a lot of the time club members present will show how they are repairing the bike.
The club also spreads knowledge of safety around bicycles. There will be discussions of what types of locks are most effective and where one can legally and most safely lock their bike.
Riding safety is another big concern for the Cycling club, Prosky said. It is important to have a safe bike in order to ride safely.