Brandy Divello spends about two hours each weekend cleaning up the litter of beer cans, pizza boxes and disposable face masks covering the street in front of her business.
“If we don’t do it, it doesn’t get done,” Divello said.
Divello is the property manager of Fratello Properties. And, though she knows the city is overwhelmed, Divello said she still thinks they should do more.
Divello usually calls a couple times a week requesting help with the trash on the streets. She noted that the alley beside Mad Mushroom, one of the buildings she manages, is a notorious hotspot for litter.
“It would be really nice if people respected the campus they go to school at,” she said.
Brian Claxton, a street sweeper for West Lafayette, said he usually starts near Northwestern Avenue and works his way south. He and another employee of the West Lafayette Street and Sanitation Department start from opposite ends of the city and sweep until they meet each other.
Claxton said he’s noticed trends in the increased amounts of trash on game days. He said weekends also tend to result in higher volumes of litter.
The general manager for Purdue’s Grounds department, Phil Richey, is in charge of the cleaning services on campus. He said big events, like home football games, convocations, Spring Fest, move-in and move-out require additional support.
The grounds staff includes all employees who work in landscape and turf maintenance, pest control, street operations, snow removal, collection of refuse and recycling.
There are also student organizations that volunteer their time to help clean campus.
The Boiler Green Initiative has met three times this semester to pick up trash. Led by junior Zach Davis, the organization passes out trash bags and gloves before splitting up into groups to clean multiple high-traffic areas at once.
Davis said the event focuses on areas outside the Córdova Recreational Sports Center as well as areas near the Mathematical Sciences Building and Beering Hall.
The club also tries to meet after basketball or football games, he said.
The Women in Science learning community also volunteers to clean campus. The program met during the fall semester to rake leaves off the lawn around Meredith Residence Halls.
“The trash cans around here and the wind (are) kind of a lethal combination,” said Carla Schwarz, a senior in the College of Science. “We thought, what better time to help it look a little bit better?”