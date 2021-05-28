Chunhua Zhang, an assistant professor in Purdue's department of botany and plant pathology for 12 years, died on May 15.
Zhang earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the China Agricultural University and her doctorate from Purdue. Her research at Purdue focused on protein transport within the cell.
She said in a 2017 interview that the most rewarding part of her research was seeing “plant research that can benefit human society, not only by providing basis for food security, but also have the potential to benefit human health research.”
In the basement of Lilly Hall of Life Sciences, Zhang was known for her happy, peaceful demeanor. One of her colleagues, professor Linda Lee from the Department of Agronomy, remembers their many conversations in the small kitchen area in Lilly Hall’s basement.
“Both of us were happy people," Lee said Thursday. "We both smiled a lot, so people liked us in the basement.”
After Zhang recently gave birth to her fourth child, doctors learned that she had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Lee said.
Zhang is also remembered by her colleagues for her work in the fields of plant cell biology and morphology. After working at the University of California, Riverside, she returned to Purdue to conduct research.
Another colleague of Zhang, professor Dan Szymanski, said Friday, “She was the top candidate. So we hired her back as an assistant professor, and that’s pretty uncommon to do that, and that just showed how independent and unique everyone felt that she was.”
“Right now, her office is untouched," Lee said. "I just feel like she’s going to come right back. So it’s going to be emotional when they give it to someone else.”
In a prepared statement Thursday, agriculture dean Karen Plaut said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chunhua Zhang, assistant professor of botany and plant pathology. She was a wonderful member of our college and a great contributor to plant sciences. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues here at Purdue and around the world."
She was born on March 11, 1977, to Zhifeng Zhang and Guihai Zang in Songyuan, Jilin, China. Chunhua married Junli Liu in 2004 in Beijing.
According to her obituary, Zhang is survived by her husband, Junli Liu, and her four children. Her funeral was Monday.