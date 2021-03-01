A West Lafayette woman was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine after an overdose was reported at her home.
Quincy Gregory, 29, was arrested at the 200 block of West Navajo Street at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jon Eager said an overdose was reported at the address days before, leading a judge to issue a search warrant for the residence.
Gregory was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.