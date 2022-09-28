Members of the Young Democratic Socialists of America unfurled a yellow banner reading “Unionize Hoosiers” while trucks passed by, honking in support of the protesters. Activists waved their bright red signs while cheering in response, showing solidarity with graduate workers at Indiana University fighting for union recognition.
The Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America hosted a rally Wednesday morning in front of the Purdue Memorial Union to show solidarity with graduate workers at IU in their ongoing battle with the administration.
After IU’s refusal to raise wages or improve working conditions, graduate student workers went on strike last semester in an attempt to gain union recognition from the college.
After the strike, IU agreed to enter negotiations with the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers, the workers’ union. After negotiations were dragged out, the union threatened to strike again, but instead voted Sunday to re-enter negotiations, according to the Indiana Daily Student.
The attendants started off the rally with chants of “Union busting’s got to go,” waving signs that read “IU sucks for union busting” and “grad students run your school, act like it.”
“These issues translate across all universities,” Olivia Gearner, co-chair of the GLDSA, said. “(What is happening at IU) can happen to the workers here too.”
Solidarity between both campuses was echoed by students in the audience.
“Even though IU is a ‘rival school,’ (the workers) there and here at Purdue are not rivals.” Trevor Hoodenpyle, vice-chair of YDSA, said.
More than just students and workers made an appearance at the rally. Indiana State Rep. Chris Campbell and David Sanders, West Lafayette city councilman, showed in support.
“I don’t see IU as a rival,” Sanders said. “In football games, I prefer when Purdue wins, but (IU and Purdue) are complimentary. We’re in this together.”
Campbell agreed, emphasizing her desire to overturn right-to-work legislation in Indiana.
“We’ve seen the weakening of workers throughout the state, but people are starting to realize what needs to be done to get back their rights,” she said.
The attendants of the rally talked to passing onlookers, giving away buttons and taking signatures for a petition to unionize IU graduate workers. Even as the chants died down, several organizers continued to pass out fliers that declared solidarity for the workers.
Manuel Calemeron, a graduate student and member of the Socialist Alternative political party, stopped students passing by to inform them about the issue.
“What (the DSA) and Socialist Alternative have in common is the will to defend workers’ rights,” Calemeron said. “Our collaboration will go forward.”
Alongside rallying for workers’ rights, the attendants also emphasized the importance of the rights of minority groups.
“Workers rights is something that is intersectional. There is no division between fights,” Calemeron said. “When we fight to unionize, we also fight for (abortion rights), against racism, against misogyny.”
Calemeron tapped on a button pinned to his backpack that read “capitalism is a disease,” elaborating his point.
“We are all oppressed by the same system,” he said.
Even as the morning wound down, activists continued to chant and never stopped waving their large yellow banner.
“It’s really inspirational,” Gearner said. “Workers at Purdue can organize. All workers can.”