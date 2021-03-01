At least 12 students are facing disciplinary action that may range from probation to expulsion after reportedly attending a party in an off-campus apartment building last weekend, a Protect Purdue press release announced Monday night.
The party hosted roughly 125 students in a single 750-square-foot unit.
Three of the 12 students have faced previous disciplinary action for Protect Purdue violations, the release states.
The weekend featured an "abnormally" large amount of student activity, with multiple parties and student-organized events both Saturday and Sunday. One of the most prominent gatherings was a day party outside the Chauncey Pointe apartment complex, which featured nearly 150 people.
It is unconfirmed as of Monday night if the referenced parties students will face disciplinary action over include the Chauncey Pointe gatherings.
West Lafayette police logs from this weekend contained between roughly 10 noise and party complaints reported between Friday night and Sunday morning.
Potential disciplinary action for students at the parties in question is pending, the release said, as other violations or individuals are reported.
Three individuals whose addresses are listed as the Chauncey Pointe complex also saw noise complaints levied against them Monday in the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
“Nobody is saying that people should not enjoy each other’s company, especially outdoors,” Protect Purdue Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez said in the release. “Our understanding of how this virus spreads has evolved over the last year, and everyone needs to remember the three C’s to protect themselves and others: Avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact environments.”
The release said the PPHC has seen some individuals fail to comply with required surveillance testing and even skip multiple tests, and that students who fail to comply in the future could face "additional disciplinary action up to and including expulsion."
This is not the first time Purdue has taken action against Protect Purdue violators.
Six students were suspended at the beginning of the fall semester for failing to comply with pre-arrival testing, the release said. Attendants of a party at the Circle Pines Cooperative were summarily suspended on August 20, before classes began.
Fourteen students, 13 of whom were student-athletes, were suspended after a dorm party in Griffin South Residence Hall on Sept. 26.
If this weekend's partygoers are expelled, they will be the first Purdue students to receive that level of discipline for Protect Purdue violations.