The Indiana State Police completed its investigation into the physical arrest of a Black student and sent its findings to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor earlier this week, ISP Lt. Jeremy Piers said.
Purdue police officer Jon Selke was recorded pressing his arm into the neck and face of Adonis Tuggle, 24, on Feb. 4, in a video released Feb. 9. Tuggle was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting arrest.
Prosecutor Pat Harrington requested that the ISP conduct an independent investigation into the situation on Feb. 11. His request came a day after Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced that ISP would conduct an independent review of PUPD's internal investigation into the arrest.
Piers said the review was sent to the prosecutor Tuesday, and he said all other inquiries should sent to the prosecutor. Harrington's office didn't respond to a phone call and email Thursday from the Exponent.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said there are no updates on PUPD's investigation. It is unclear where Purdue's investigation stands.
Daniels said in a Monday University Senate meeting that the prosecutor advised him not to speak on the situation until all investigations are complete, adding there haven't been any complaints of police using excessive force on a student of color in seven years. The Black Student Union didn't respond to an Instagram direct message asking whether it had record of any such complaints.