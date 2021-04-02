'Violence against Asians in America is nothing new'

A Korean graduate student was boarding the bus in March of last year, the same month that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. She remembers hearing three white men shout at her.
“Go back to your country!”
Seoyoung Lim said she was the only Asian person on the bus when the three men approached her. They began to pull their eyes back with their fingers, imitating racist stereotypes of East Asian eyes, she said.
“It made me so uncomfortable I had to leave the bus without reaching my stop,” the student in the Department of Psychological Sciences said.
Reddit posts in the past month detail similar harassment toward Asian Americans. One user posted an image of a sign taped to their apartment door with racial slurs scrawled across in black marker. The slurs referenced the racist belief that Asians or Asian Americans are responsible for the pandemic.
Zach Fernandez, vice president of the Purdue Filipino Association, said nearly all of his Asian friends have experienced some form of racism in the United States.
“I was out with a couple of friends and someone said (to us), ‘Move out of the way, c----,’” he said.
Fernandez, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said his organization has been working to increase awareness about the rise of anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S. through social media.
Fernandez said a lack of Asian representation in academic spaces contributes to a general unwillingness to talk about the issues that Asian and Asian American students face on campus.
“In all my classes, I feel like I’m getting the short end of the stick,” he said. “I feel like I’m being talked about, rather than people trying to understand my viewpoint.”
Fernandez said he struggles to gain recognition in his major beyond his ethnicity. Even within minority communities, he said, Asian and Asian American issues are often overlooked.
Fernandez, who is majoring in nursing, said more often than not, he is the only Asian in his classes. The lack of diversity leads to implicit racism within his major, he said.
“It’s that feeling that you’re different and you don’t belong,” he said, “because nobody looks like you.”
Hate across the country
On March 16, a white man opened fire in three Asian-owned spas near Atlanta, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women. Federal officials have not labeled it a hate crime, prompting outcry from the Asian American community.
The shooting was especially painful because it occurred during a year filled with hateful incidents against Asian Americans.
Documented incidents drastically increased during the pandemic. Asians have been spat on, heckled and physically assaulted for the false belief that they brought the virus to the U.S.
Roughly 3,795 racist incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, an online reporting forum for discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as of Feb. 28. Sixty-eight percent were reported by women. More than 500 have come in the last three months of this year.
An analysis of 16 major U.S. cities showed a 150% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
Since February, several online videos of Asian elders being pushed and beaten on the street have surfaced. Some of these attacks were fatal.
Purdue’s response
Several Purdue departments sent out letters in the aftermath of the Atlanta-area shooting — including student government, a cultural center and other University departments. All of them condemned the violence and promised solidarity with Purdue’s Asian community.
No statement was made by Purdue President Mitch Daniels, along with other high-ranking members of University administration.
“I’m disappointed in the school administration,” said Brian Lee, a member of the Asian Student Union Board. “There’s nothing but silence from Mitch Daniels.”
Lee, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said he believed that the former federal administration’s comments added to the violence happening around the nation now.
"Trump’s China virus rhetoric and the silence from the media on anti-Asian racism diffuse throughout society,” he said.
Despite apparent inaction from Daniels, University organizations took action in other ways.
The Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center collaborated with the Asian Student Union Board and the Multicultural Greek Council to host an online safe space for Asian students to process their feelings on the shooting on March 24, at 8 p.m. Participants quoted have given The Exponent consent to use their names and comments.
Patsy Schwieckhart, an Asian American and former English professor at Purdue, criticized media outlets for how they treated the victims in Atlanta. She said they pursued the nature of business done at the massage parlors rather than completely focusing on whether a hate crime had occurred.
“The emphasis was on the wrong type of questions,” she said. “They keep asking if the businesses were sex businesses, as if that makes (the killings) OK — like the women made themselves a target.”
This brought up the intersection of racism and misogyny for the Atlanta victims. The killer attributed his rampage to a “sexual addiction,” not racial bias, but for Asian women, racism often means being fetishized for their race, according to reporting by NBC News.
“When they refuse to call it a hate crime, it’s an erasure of the sexualization of Asian women,” said Sherry Zhang, a junior in the College of Human and Health Sciences.
Renz Buenavista, a senior in the College of Science and a student ambassador for the AAARCC, said the shooter’s attitude was a symptom of a much larger problem.
Buenavista described how the hypersexualization of East and Southeast Asian women stems from the violence perpetrated against East and Southeast Asian women by American soldiers serving in Asia, which Hollywood recycles in films.
“Hollywood sexualizes Asian women and culture while committing violence against them,” Buenavista said.
Model minority myth
The erasure of discrimination against Asian people caused by the model minority myth — the notion that Asian Americans don’t face discrimination because they’re statistically more likely to thrive in professional and academic settings — struck a chord with multiple students.
Melvin Villaver, a doctoral student in American studies, said the model minority myth harms Asian and Asian American students.
“We’re convinced to believe that Asians don’t suffer violence, that we’re the model minority, that poverty and violence can’t affect us, which isn’t true,” he said. “Violence against Asians in America is nothing new.
“It’s a historic, institutional, systematic erasure of Asian American stories and pain.”
Villaver said the myth contributes to the lack of awareness about the racism that Asian people face.
“There’s a level of invisibility to Asians,” he said, “to where it doesn’t feel like you’re hurting anybody because we don’t exist.”
Numerous students recalled having been silenced. Others said that throughout their lives people, including their families, had invalidated their feelings when they spoke of racism.
“The model minority myth tells us to stay quiet and keep our heads down when something happens,” said Ben Lo, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts. “That sentiment is unhealthy. We’ve all had these frustrations since we were growing up.”
At the end of the safe space discussion, Villaver proposed organizing a march that would honor the victims of the shooting and demand an end to the hate incidents.
“One of the most powerful tools we have is our voice,” Villaver said. “I talked to a lot of my undergraduate students, and they want to have a rally or march.”
Hate crime laws in Indiana
Indiana is one of four states without a law against hate crimes.
Chris Campbell, the Democratic state representative for District 26, which includes West Lafayette, authored a hate crime bill in 2019 that proposed to change this.
Her proposal, however, was heavily altered during the legislative process by the Indiana House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. Campbell voted against it, but it passed anyway.
The modified bill allows for an enhanced punishment of certain crimes.
“You’ll never be convicted of a hate crime in Indiana,” she said. “The judge can give you an enhancement if he thinks that it’s related to a hate-crime,” meaning the judge can add more time to a proposed sentence.
This impacts how the police treat these incidents when reported. The West Lafayette Police Department does not have a specific code for hate incidents when logging crimes, Lt. Jon Eager said. These crimes are usually filed under harassment or battery.
The Purdue University Police Department has an internal committee that determines whether a crime was racially motivated or not, according to Capt. Song Kang.
The lack of recorded hate crimes isn’t due to a dearth of Asian Americans in the area. The latest census data shows that nearly a quarter of West Lafayette residents identify as Asian or Pacific Islander.
Two house bills were proposed in 2021 by the Indiana General Assembly that detailed the creation of “bias-motivated crimes,” which would carve out a space for hate crimes to be defined in Indiana Code and addressed in legal systems across the state. Both bills were inactive as of Wednesday, meaning they missed legislative deadlines and will not be heard.
Sticking together
While the number of reported hate crimes in the country soars, one local community has rallied together to support their Asian members.
Richard Kim said he realized the importance of local support over his long tenure as pastor of the Korean Presbyterian Church.
After moving to California at the age of 12, Kim spent several years there before accepting a role at the Lafayette church. His job prospects were aided by his ability to speak both English and Korean.
Kim, who has been with KPC for the last 25 years, said that his racially diverse congregation consists mostly of Purdue students and professors.
“I’ve lived in the United States for a long time now, and there were definitely some instances of discrimination,” he said. “But the violence that is happening because of the pandemic is unacceptable.”