Presidential speaker sparks backlash among students and faculty

Purdue’s inclusion of Steven Koonin as a part of the Presidential Lecture series has been criticized by climate scientists and university students.
Koonin, a nuclear physicist and author of a new book on the state of climate science, will sit down for a conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels Tuesday night in Fowler Hall.
In his book, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t and Why it Matters,” Koonin argues the consensus on climate change is less clear than commonly thought.
“I’m left wondering, where is the climate crisis?” Koonin said in a phone call on Tuesday. “The words “climate crisis” only appear once in the latest U.N. report and the context for the use of the words is to talk about how the U.S. media have simplified the discussion of the science.”
Professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Matthew Huber joined other climate scientists to write an op-ed in Scientific American, a popular science magazine, in June. The op-ed criticized Koonin’s work for perpetuating climate change skepticism and purposely manufacturing misleading claims.
“When it comes to science,” they wrote, “Koonin cherry-picks and misrepresents outdated material to downplay the seriousness of the climate crisis.”
In addition to climate experts, one group of students from the Purdue chapter of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby also authored an open letter criticizing the University’s choice to elevate Koonin’s perspective. They plan to submit it to newspapers around the state before the event.
Daphne Hulse, a junior in the College of Agriculture, and Nathan Miller, a sophomore in the College of Liberal arts, are leading the effort.
“Purdue choosing this speaker is dangerous misinformation,” Hulse said. “When an institution of higher education that’s known for the leadership on STEM is inviting a debate on climate science, it sends a message of uncertainty to the public.”
In the letter, they said they hope to give students context around Koonin’s claims as well as critique Daniels’ support of Koonin’s stance. Daniels’ support, they said, contrasts heavily with his science-based approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s event will mark the third time Koonin has been brought to campus. He first spoke at Discovery Park in 2016 and again as the Discovery Park Distinguished Lecturer in 2019.
A ‘climate contrarian’
Daniels defended his invitation to Koonin in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Koonin is someone “daring to challenge a prevailing orthodoxy,” Daniels wrote, despite clarifying that it was possible that Koonin’s “contrarian views on climate change might be completely wrong.”
Koonin’s work accuses the scientific community for exaggerating its understanding of climate change to promote its own view of best policy, Daniels wrote.
The overreach of science is a major piece of Koonin’s argument. He said his book is based on the science contained within the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment reports as well as climate assessment reports published by the U.S. Government.
He claims climate science becomes distorted during its translation into summaries for policymakers and when it’s picked up by the media.
“The book has demonstrable distortions identified,” Koonin said. “Everything I’ve written comes right out of the assessment reports. I’m not saying anything the consensus isn’t saying.”
Dan Chavas, a professor in the College of Science and climate scientist, said he disagrees.
Part of scientific communication is simplifying the wealth of scientific information into summaries that can be used as a scientific basis for policymakers, he said.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change takes thousands of scientific papers and distills them into roughly 40-page reports for policymakers. During this process, some of the detail and nuance is lost, but Chavas said this doesn’t lead to the sorts of distortion Koonin claims.
For example, Koonin said Tuesday that there is no significant trend in hurricane measures over the last century. The IPCC noted that there might be an increase in strong storms, he said, but that was later tempered by other researchers.
Koonin uses this as evidence that the consensus opinion, especially in the press, is exaggerating the impacts of climate change in its report for policymakers. Chavas, who researches the impact of climate change on hurricanes at Purdue, sees it as science functioning the way it is supposed to.
“I would argue that the consensus on hurricanes and climate change is much more conservative than what the science would actually say,” Chavas said in a Zoom meeting Wednesday. “I think we undersell how much confidence we have in how hurricanes will change with climate.”
Chavas explained that because hurricanes are rare events, it’s hard to create long-term trend lines with high confidence intervals, so the IPCC is cautious to report a clear uptick in storms.
Current understanding of hurricane physics suggests the storms may be more powerful in a warming world, he said.
“We also know the physics of how hurricanes work,” Chavas said. “Hurricanes produce way more rain, they rain harder, they may be moving slower, which means they’re dumping more rain in the same location. They are intensifying faster, so that makes them harder to predict which means it makes it harder to respond to them.”
Scientists criticize Koonin’s arguments
Chavas isn’t the only scientist who critiques Koonin’s portrayal of the scientific evidence.
Steven Vigdor and J. Timothy Londergan, retired professors and scientists at Indiana University, reviewed Koonin’s book in a lengthy piece on a site they created called Debunking Denial.
Vigdor and Londergan are both physicists like Koonin. They identified omission of context and highlighting uncertainty as two of Koonin’s main strategies for constructing his argument.
“He doesn’t even mention some of the most important observations,” Vigdor said in an Oct. 11 Zoom call. “And one is just the simple correlation between the global mean temperature and increased carbon dioxide concentrations.”
They also said that Koonin leaves out the important context in some of the specific claims he makes in his book, something the professors called “accurate half-truths.”
In his book, Koonin critiques media headlines for exaggerating climate science, and in response, creates some fictional headlines he considers to be more accurate according to the evidence.
One of them reads “Record high temperatures are becoming rarer.” Vigdor said that this statement is true, but needs context provided by an understanding of the “counting effect.” As time goes on, every new record temperature has more historical record temperatures to compete with, which decreases the frequency of new record highs.
“The important thing right now is that the frequency of record high temperatures is greater than you would expect just from this counting argument,” Vigdor said. “And the frequency of record low temperatures is much less than you would expect. He makes these statements, which are accurate, but only tell half the story, and he obscures the other half, which puts it into proper context.”
The slower decrease in the frequency of record high temperatures indicates that the planet is warming, Vigdor said. This example was representative of the tendency for Koonin to leave out other important pieces of context, they said.
As fellow nuclear physicists, Vigdor and Londergan said they respect Koonin deeply for his prominent contributions to the field of nuclear physics, but find his interpretation of the climate change literature troubling.
“We certainly don’t hold it against Steven Koonin that he’s not a climate scientist,” Vigdor said. “Neither are we; I think good scientists are able to evaluate the general quality of science in other scientific fields.”
For instance, they both contribute to the scientific conversation outside of their field of research as part of their participation in Concerned Scientist at Indiana University, an organization they helped found that is focused on promoting scientific information.
Chavas, Vigdor and Londergan all agreed that they didn’t have issues with Koonin’s right to speak at Purdue. Their concern was that Purdue wouldn’t make it clear that Koonin’s stance diverges significantly from the scientific consensus.
It is also unclear whether Purdue will disclose Koonin’s affiliation with the American Enterprise Institute, a popular conservative think tank that often challenges climate change science. Koonin was brought on as a senior fellow for AEI earlier this year.
Matthew Oates, the press contact for the event, did not respond to requests for an interview with an organizer.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said he had not heard any concerns about the event.
“Those who disagree with Dr. Koonin should come hear what he has to say,” he said.