SAT and ACT test scores will once again be required for admissions applications starting with applications for Fall 2024.
Purdue made the announcement Tuesday so current high school juniors can register for and schedule their exams to submit the results with their applications, a Purdue press release reads.
Applications for 2024 will open on Aug. 1, 2023.
The resumption of the test score requirement was recommended by university administration and endorsed by the board of trustees, the press release reads.
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many students from having access to a testing site, which caused Purdue to be “test flexible,” according to the press release.
Purdue has recommended but not required the test scores for the past two years, and almost ¾ of applicants have provided them.
SAT and ACT scores are accepted by Purdue and has no preference on which test is taken, the press release reads.
“The evidence is clear that test scores provide essential information in a comprehensive admissions evaluation that enables us to ensure the optimal chance of success for each admitted student,” Kris Wong Davis, Purdue vice provost for enrollment management, said in the press release.
For Fall 2022, 82.4% of admitted students submitted either an SAT or ACT score, the press release reads. The average SAT total score being 1317 and the average ACT composite score being 29.8.