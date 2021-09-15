The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission voted 12-5 on Wednesday to recommend rezoning of the land with the former Alpha Tau Omega house.
The petitioner, an unnamed third party, is requesting to relax zoning rules so the land can be turned into 4-story mixed-use building with 51 residential units, a 31-space parking garage, and a 5,000 square foot ground-floor retail space, according to a document released by the commission.
Dozens of students, many of which said they live at 501 N Russell St., the current home of the ATO fraternity, came to the county building to express their dissent for the rezoning Wednesday evening.
Dissenters pointed to the building's historic value and problems with the architectural plans.
"The architecture will compromise the way in which the campus has been for all of Purdue's history," said Kiernan McCormick, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences and ATO president, "and it will make a change in how Purdue's history is seen in the future, as well."
"We are concerned with parking and access," a representative for Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, a neighbor of the former ATO house, said. "We agree and appreciate the staff's recommendation to widen (4th Street) for the purposes of construction, but we still think that with the additional traffic, given many, many more parking spaces, this would be a tremendous change in the flow of access."
Attorney Dan Teder, representing the petitioner requesting rezoning, gave a rebuttal to all of the statements from students and others asking that the former fraternity house stay standing.
Teder said although the former ATO house may be interesting, it is not historic, and if given approval, developers would be within the law to replace the mansion.
Some students looked down and shook their heads while Teder spoke.
"Purdue is screaming to have apartments," Teder said, "but they don't have room for anybody."
The rezoning request will now go to West Lafayette City Council for approval with the recommendation from the Area Plan Commission.