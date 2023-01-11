Last semester, Justin Kikuta, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, hung up a poster in Vienna, a local coffee shop, hoping to find members for Purdue’s first heavy metal band.
“It said 'Purdue’s music scene lacks heavy metal,'” Kikuta said.
Later, he saw a sticky note on the poster saying "Have you ever heard of Armbar Wizard?"
Armbar Wizard is a doom-metal band that was a part of Purdue’s music scene until the members graduated last spring.
“That flier still lives in my room ‘til this day,” Kikuta said.
Since then the Purdue underground music scene has exploded. Bands like Code Red and Brass Iron Skillet have taken over house parties over the last year.
Kikuta is the bass player and “ring leader” of the heavy metal band Code Red. After watching some underground shows, he was inspired to start a band of his own with his friend Ryan Alvarez, a guitarist and junior in the College of Science.
Kikuta hung up posters around Chauncey like the one in Vienna to raise awareness about upcoming auditions.
Amir Rahman, a junior in the Krannert School of Management and the guitarist of Code Red, and Roshan Sapra, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, joined the band through the auditioning process.
“They did a good job with the posters. They were everywhere,” Rahman said.
Jake Pfau, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, joined by simply jumping into band practice in the Wiley Basement.
“I heard ‘Know Your Enemy’ by Rage Against the Machine coming from somewhere, and I was like s***, I gotta go meet these guys,” Pfau said.
Pop funk brass band Brass Iron Skillet also hosted in-person auditions in the post-Covid era, whittling down sixty-seven applicants to only six band members.
“A large part of auditions are personality,” said Mia Tabor, Brass Iron Skillet founder, trumpet player and junior in the Polytechnic Institute.
Other members of the band include senior in the College of Science and trumpet player Eric Durbin, saxophone player and junior in the Polytechnic Institute Eric Shin, drummer and junior in the College of Engineering Nicholas Christ, and tuba player Zach Townsend.
Zach Townsend, otherwise known as “Pope Daddy,” inspired a mashup after his namesake that has become a fan favorite.
This song is a mashup of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana that was produced by Tabor in less than forty minutes.
“I knew I wanted to put Seven Nation Army in there because that’s just like a classic tuba song. Anyone who knows how to play tuba knows how to play Seven Nation Army,” she said.
Tabor writes most of the band’s music. She finds songs that are in a similar key and have a similar “vibe.”
“I’ll just be listening to a song and be like, ‘This will go really well with another song,’ and it just kind of snowballs,” Tabor said.
This year, Brass Iron Skillet released their first album called “Noise Ordinance” which has nine mashups. The band performs them at house shows, and every song has room for the members to improvise.
“The nice thing about our band is that the music is never the same every time we perform it,” Tabor said. “I give all of my members a lot of freedom to improvise and change the music as they see fit.”
Brass Iron Skillet had their performance debut at the Battle of the Bands last semester, and since it was hosted in a post-Covid era, the crowd was different from what the band expected.
“The crowd situation was weird," Tabor said. "Some people were roped in and socially distanced and there was a sea of people behind them."
Despite the unexpected crowd situation, Brass Iron Skillet was still able to win the competition. That night they gained eighty-five percent of the votes, money for merch and travel and a fan base as well.
Code Red debuted at a larger house show and performed alongside Boston Counterpart, Iron Curtain and The Jeebs.
“I was definitely shaking a little bit because I had never done anything of this scale before,” Kikuta said.
The band members said the nerves faded away once they were on stage.
“It’s time to play, with no time for arguments,” Rahman said. “We become one person during the show.”
Since its debut, Code Red has gained a cult following of heavy metal enthusiasts and been dubbed the “lawnmowers” due to their lawn-destroying crowds.
“We have groupies that have formed a community,” Pfau said.
Recently, their fans even followed them to International Dance Day in the Honors College.
“You don’t know what it’s gonna be like because it’s at this school event,” Pfau said. “Then there were a bunch of metalheads there with colored hair and piercings.
“I had no words. People (were) just coming out and walking in the freezing cold to come see us.” Pfau said