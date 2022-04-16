Entrepreneurs gathered in the Purdue Memorial Union for the inaugural Startup Purdue Expo to network and talk about all things business on Thursday .
“Today was incredible, everyone has had terrific feedback,” said Shantanu Roy, the president of the Anvil Student Entrepreneurship Organization. “People have been saying that this is one of the best events we’ve had in nine years of existence.”
Over 450 people attended in-person with over 1000 people tuning in online, Roy said. Events included a women in entrepreneurship panel, a fireside chat from Purdue alumni John Martinson and an open floor period where entrepreneurs based in Purdue competed for cash prizes.
The different companies were started by Purdue students, Roy said. The open floor saw a lot of positive feedback from the contestants.
“I’m looking to build our team and I’m looking to build contacts in the entertainment industry,” said Jason Toberman, a graduate engineering student and the founder of Team Karting.
Team Karting is a company which develops cooperative racing and shooting virtual reality experiences for go-karts. Other companies presenting were Plurimos, a company looking to modernize the way people manage different credit cards, Uniform Sierra, a company offering to fly drones for those who didn’t want to invest in getting them and 2020meds, a company looking to bring health professionals together under one network to ensure no one goes without life saving treatment or drugs.
Timothy Hein, a Purdue alumni and the founder of velocity, pitched a vision for a virtual office space for those who work at home.
“We were hoping to just get some exposure and get our name out there a bit, I think they really pulled it together,” Hein said.
Katarina Nikoloski, a sophomore majoring in marketing and head of marketing for SoCrash.ai, a company focusing on building artificial intelligence to help writers achieve clean and concise work, said she thought the event went well.
“Our goal is not only to spread awareness of our organization, but also to attract venture capitalists looking to mentor us and even fund us to achieve our goal,” Nikoloski said.
Roy also represented his own business, Quasi, during the expo.
“We really wanted to take the opportunity to network and get some venture capitalists on board that are interested,” Roy said.
Quasi is an online marketplace that uses artificial intelligence to create creative works. Roy said he’s excited to grow the platform in the future alongside growing the Anvil Student Organization.
“We are all part of this club, we are all startups, all hand selected to pitch here and make their marks.”