At least 15 thefts at Niswonger Aviation Technology Center have been reported to the Purdue University Police Department between March 2 and March 12, according to a Purdue Alert emailed out Thursday.
The thefts are thought to be connected, according to the email. A University employee was found to have committed at least two of the burglaries and has since been terminated.
The case has now been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.
The alert didn't note exactly what was stolen, but previous Exponent reporting noted that some stolen items include snacks and earbuds.