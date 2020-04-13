Choosing to pass a class without a C dragging down your GPA might seem like a no-brainer, but there could be wider implications for students opting to choose a Pass/Not Pass grading system this semester.
Some departments and administrators are looking into what the P/NP policy might mean for their students, including Randy Bond, the assistant department head of computer science.
“We in the computer science department are working through our various faculty committees to decide if and where a P/NP option would cause difficulty,” Bond said in an email. “For the most part, there will not be negative ramifications.”
He said difficulties could arise when distinguishing between two students. Bond gave the example of two students both wanting to transfer into computer science — one with letter grades and one with P’s. How does the department choose between them when space in the program is limited?
Bond recommended that CS students — and most likely all students — should check with their academic advisers before making the switch to P/NP, especially since the decision is irreversible.
The CS department also created a webpage explaining the P/NP policy and how it might affect students’ academic futures. For those wanting to switch into CS, the website states that, “Students with letter grades in (courses like CS 180 and calculus) and all other courses are likely to receive stronger consideration than those with P/NP courses.”
For others, P/NP presents more challenges for their post-college career than it does when switching to their preferred major.
One of the requirements to become an actuary, for example, is passing a series of classes mandated by the Society of Actuaries for credit called “Validation by Educational Experiences.”
“(Students) earn these VEEs by completing a series of courses and earning a B- or higher,” lecturer and actuary Jeffrey Beckley said in an email. “Therefore, students in these classes who want to earn the VEE credit must take these courses for a grade.”
But as far as simply graduating with a Purdue degree, the most important part of the new P/NP policy is to meet internal requirements..
“For the vast majority of students, the internal-to-Purdue requirements (e.g. counting toward your degree, counting toward CODO requirements, etc.) are the rules that are relevant,” Associate Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning Jenna Rickus said in an email. “It is also important to remember that universities all over the country have implemented similar grading and regulation changes. A P on a transcript for Spring 2020 is likely to be common for college students.”
A student who goes the P/NP route for a course has to earn a C- or higher to pass the class, according to University policy. The student’s decision to make a class P/NP is reflected in the instructor’s class roster, but faculty still submit letter grades for all students. The grade is automatically converted later by the University’s system, not by the individual professor.
The one-time policy change announced by Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim in late March holds that students have until May 1 to convert their classes to P/NP. Classes that are graded on a P/NP basis are not used to calculate students' GPAs, so students hoping to raise their averages might be able to use the policy to their advantage.
Still, Rickus said it’s critical for students to know that changing a course to P/NP does not change course expectations or grades on individual assessments.
“In general, the common advice to students is to not rush into changing to Pass/Not Pass. There is no benefit to changing early, as long as you stay mindful of the deadline," she said. "You still need to approach your course the same way. Your instructor will still grade you as they would for all students in the class.”
Beyond trying to meet graduation requirements, Rickus also noted that students in highly regulated fields should talk with their academic program leaders before switching to P/NP. Some fields, like medicine, might not be able to relax standards for undergraduates.
For engineering students, though, she said the P/NP option will not affect professional engineering licensing.
Those trying to determine how their transcripts will appear to future employers might not need to worry, according to Tim Luzader, executive director at Purdue’s Center for Career Opportunities.
As of Monday, Luzader said he had not yet spoken with any employers who said students choosing to go P/NP would be judged differently.
“They recognize that COVID-19 has kind of turned the world upside down,” Luzader said.
After over a dozen conversations with companies, he said employers seem to be forgiving when evaluating P's on transcripts and GPA as a metric for student potential. Luzader said he would be “genuinely surprised” if a company wasn’t flexible.
He said many companies are still optimistic about the post-coronavirus future.
Students can contact the CCO for resume help, coaching on how to deal with job offers and other career-specific questions.
As far as graduating students are concerned, those who haven’t heard back from future employers should follow up with recruiters if possible, Luzader said. If students don’t hear back, he said they can contact the CCO and possibly get in touch with their potential employer that way.
Though some companies are dropping internship programs altogether, Luzader said that isn’t true for the majority. Some are postponing start dates on programs to outlast the crisis.
Information about which companies have frozen hiring or internship programs — and which ones haven’t yet — could change hourly, Luzader said. He encouraged students to contact prospective companies directly for further information, and the CCO if necessary.