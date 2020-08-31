Playing volleyball in the sand court behind their house, fraternity members hung out Saturday night, trying to maintain a semblance of normality while keeping each other’s precautionary habits in check.
“We just came out to hang out,” Beta Upsilon Chi (BYX) pledge captain Brady Johnson said. “But we do realize there’s risk hanging out together so we are doing our best to social distance, and everyone’s wearing a mask as well.”
A lack of large, public gatherings made the first weekend with students back on campus feel more muted than normal. Normally a time used to catch up with friends and decompress before classes ramp up, the first weekend has become an added stressor on a campus striving to remain open.
“The challenges we’re facing don’t end on Friday afternoon; in some cases they actually get bigger,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a video emailed to students Friday morning. “We all know the weekends are the times of greatest risk where, inadvertently, somebody can spread this virus. So please be extra careful this weekend.”
Many of this weekend’s gatherings were people playing beer pong or sitting on patios. Participants could be seen balancing attempts to wear masks with social distancing.
The added burden of months of minimal social interaction many students faced over the summer could have increased the number of gatherings and parties between students in the past few days.
“We have a very strong drive to socialize, and that’s particularly strong during these college years, when our brains are still developing,” said Julia Chester, a professor of neuroscience and behavior. “That’s kind of the driving force behind college students gathering in parties.”
Combined with what Chester describes as a strong cultural connection between social activity and drinking alcohol, college-aged students are already more likely to make riskier decisions.
“In the age of COVID,” Chester said, “this is a horrible combination.”
Chester also said students are more likely to disregard mask-wearing and distancing guidelines if their friends disregard them as well. She describes this as “social norming,” the idea that people’s actions are influenced by the actions of others.
“It sounds trite,” she said, “but it’s basically the ‘Monkey see, monkey do’ thing.”
She said students can combat this by following the guidelines themselves, and advertising this to their peers.
“Going out and partying seems good for you in a temporary fashion,” she said. “But it could mean you kill someone’s grandmother, or a professor at Purdue, or even one of your college friends.”
Conner Stockwell, vice president of BYX, said Saturday night’s volleyball game was probably the largest informal gathering the fraternity has had so far.
Johnson said BYX is not allowed to have any mandatory in-person events. Their chapter meeting was done over Zoom, Stockwell added.
“Tonight we had guys that started to get closer than 6 feet, and myself and a few other officers just made sure to reinforce,” Stockwell said. “Everybody did have their mask on at all times, but also 6 feet because why not have both.
“Last night we played volleyball, and tonight we’re playing again, because what else can we do.”
Some members were also playing basketball, which is limited to 3-on-3, Johnson said. All players must be wearing masks.
Masks are also required for everyone in the house, except when a member is spending time in his own room with his roommate.
A group of Zeta Beta Tau members was also gathered outside their fraternity’s porch Saturday night.
“This would be pushing the boundaries on a large gathering, because we try to consider groups of 12 or larger to be a large gathering,” ZBT President Tyler Sidoryk said. “So we’ll probably push people to remain inside at this point.”
Members will face disciplinary actions from the fraternity if they don’t follow the regulations, he said. If members aren’t wearing masks in the hallways, they will receive two warnings and then a $25 fine that doubles after each offense. Enough offenses could lead to removal from ZBT.
Sidoryk said he isn’t worried about anyone in ZBT contracting COVID-19, since masks are required even when outside and group sizes are limited. He also isn’t worried about members of the fraternity being suspended as 36 Circle Pines Cooperative members were.
“Even when that first happened, I didn’t worry about it at all because knowing those circumstances, what they were doing, they had over 30-40 people, none of them were wearing masks (in) a common area,” Sidoryk said.
Members of BYX who don’t follow the house’s rules will be given a “black mark,” Stockwell said, which is a disciplinary action that mandates a fine or a house chore.
Despite his confidence in the fraternity’s precautions, he was concerned about photos being taken where members weren’t social distancing. One member playing basketball asked if his mask was on right, after noticing he and the others on the court were being photographed.
“I can’t regulate every person,” Stockwell said.