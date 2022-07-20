Mayor John Dennis stood and waved to the crowd inside the Armstrong Hall of Engineering while he wiped away tears, overcome with emotion, after Purdue President Mitch Daniels spoke directly to him as part of Wednesday morning's announcement of a new semiconductor facility to be built in West Lafayette.
“John, this is special,” Daniels said to Dennis, who was then being hugged by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “When you and I stood in the middle of what was then a state highway, bisecting this campus separating us from town, and thought about what could be and in what was then empty space … This is your day, John.”
A standing ovation greeted the announcement of the plans to build the $1.8 billion semiconductor fabrication lab in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.
“Our aim is to address the ongoing worldwide chip shortage to contribute to the reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing,” said Tom Sonderman, the CEO and president of SkyWater Technology, the Minnesota-based semiconductor company partnering with Purdue for this project, “to position America to regain the leading edge and advanced technologies and to develop needed technology while also upgrade your many high-paying jobs here.”
The new facility will focus mostly on fabrication of the semiconductors. Daniels hopes for more research to be conducted there in the future but said he recognizes the immediate benefits for students once the facility is completed.
“(Sonderman) told me, he thinks as many as 20% of their employees, as they scale up, will be internships,” Daniels said after the announcement, “and many of them would undoubtedly turn into full-time job offers.”
The factory would offer plenty of Purdue engineering graduates opportunities to stay in the area.
“We don't want (Purdue engineers) ever to leave West Lafayette,” Sonderman said, laughing. “And by the way, that was an important aspect of our selection here. Seventy-five percent of the graduates of Purdue stay in this region, and now have a fab where they can go work.”
During the announcement, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young described via video the opportunities that a partnership with SkyWater Technology will bring to Indiana and the United States.
“We must out-innovate and out-compete our strategic rivals,” he said. “The U.S. mustn't be in a position of weakness.”
The United States developed microchip technology in the 1950s, and its manufacturing output was 37% of the total global output in 1990, according to Purdue officials. But as manufacturing moved to East Asia — countries including China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan — the U.S. global output of semiconductor manufacturing fell to 12% in 2021. The shift could lead to problems in the digital economy if the supply chain is disrupted and has already led to shortages, such as in the manufacturing of new cars.
The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday, the CHIPS for America Act, to give $52 billion to semiconductor production. That bill still must go through the House and to the president's desk before it becomes law.
“So as soon as CHIPS were to pass, we will, I mean at least start moving forward with the submission process to the Department of Commerce,” Sonderman said. “In parallel, we're already executing our plan and we're beginning to lay out what they look like and how it's gonna be designed.”
The facility will be accelerated by money from the CHIPS act, Sonderman said, but it would not be a deal breaker if it were to not pass the House.
Sonderman pointed out that Wednesday is the 53rd anniversary of the first landing on the moon. There was not a better place than the Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering to make the announcement; “today, we're making another moonshot,” he said.
“You mentioned 53 years ago, ‘one small step,’” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. “This is a giant leap forward for SkyWater, for Purdue, for Indiana and indeed for America.”
The main theme was the importance of the partnership to Indiana as well as the country.
“We are bringing semiconductors back to the U.S.,” Chambers said. “We can address America’s security priorities and increase Indiana’s economic prosperity.”
Everyone involved in the announcement seemed excited, smiling and more than willing to applaud. People even hung over the mezzanine above to listen in.
Daniels closed the announcement “as we always do on days of advance at Purdue University with those two most important words: ‘So far.’”