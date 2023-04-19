Students will now be able to use their Purdue IDs on their cell phones and Apple Watches to access campus buildings and use meal swipes.
To do so, students will have to load their IDs onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet through the eAccounts app, according to a Wednesday press release.
“The Purdue Mobile ID effort is being launched specifically for the student population on the West Lafayette campus,” the press release reads. “Faculty and staff will continue to use physical IDs and are not participating in the (program).”
Students will also be able to check their BoilerExpress and Meal Swipe accounts through the app.
While current students can keep their physical IDs for the remainder of their time at the university, starting in the summer, newly admitted students will not receive a physical ID and will only be able to use a mobile ID instead.
According to the press release, this move is part of the university’s “Mobile First strategy,” which strives to eliminate the need for physical IDs from campus entirely over the next few years.
“(This is) eliminating the need to print and mail physical cards and creating a safer, more cost-effective and more environmentally friendly process,” the press release reads.
For the foreseeable future, however, graduate students will still need physical IDs in some cases to access buildings and labs.