More than half the semester had passed when students in one construction management course took a closer look at their syllabus. What they found was two words that sparked upheaval in the class group chat.
The term “Wuhan virus” was used in three instances to refer to COVID-19.
A student in the Polytechnic Institute, who asked to be anonymous in fear of academic repercussions, was one of the first to bring attention to the wording in associate professor Randy Rapp’s Construction Management 250 syllabus. The student will be referred to by his middle initial, “D.”
“It was on the class homepage for two, three months before anyone noticed,” D said. “Somebody noticed, brought it up with them, and they still didn’t change it for a good 12 days.”
Another student who spoke out was Dimitri Karallas, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute. When he confronted Rapp about the words, he said that the professor antiquated the wording as similar to calling any other virus by the place where it originated, such as the Spanish flu.
An email sent later that day from Rapp addressed the issue, stating he would change the wording if it was disruptive to the course.
“I know any decision in this matter of my freedom of speech is ultimately mine,” he wrote to his class. “If young people are overwrought and reportedly unable to study, and since naming the Wuhan virus neither harms nor was meant to harm anyone, I will change the syllabus words soon.”
His email also defended the phrase.
“Ample facts showed us that the pestilence began in the Wuhan region,” Rapp said. “Pundits on multiple networks with a wide range of political views commonly referred to the pandemic’s cause as the Wuhan coronavirus, and reportedly thousands of people there suffered badly and died from it before it was identified elsewhere. Wuhan virus is a simplification, not in the least illegal, immoral, unethical, inaccurate or dangerous. Of course, there is nothing political about that phrase.”
Rapp ended the email by reminding students of words spoken by Purdue President Mitch Daniels in a 2019 commencement speech.
“The antonym of snowflake is Boilermaker,” Rapp quoted.
Rapp said in a phone interview that he found it odd how long it took the students to bring up the wording, also saying it was originally brought up in November following a hard test.
“The simple Wuhan label was published in the syllabus before the semester began and earlier in assorted communications of mine since the disease struck us in earnest,” he said. “So many people read the words the past 22 months and said nothing about the term — rightfully not.”
Though he changed the wording of his own volition, Rapp said he doesn’t take lightly to matters concerning freedom of speech, something he is passionate about.
“If I feel that someone might, perhaps, inadvertently be trying to censor what I say, I don’t appreciate that,” he said. “I think we need to generally stand against such a thing, but it’s not something to fall on my sword about, in this case, because it was left up to me and that’s fine.”
“If it makes them feel better, I can change it.”
Is the term harmless?
To his knowledge, Rapp said he had not yet seen any evidence that referring to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus was harmful, nor that it could have contributed to any rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. If there was any cause of effect, he said he would be concerned.
“Referring to the most likely location of origin of a pestilence harms nothing and no one, and it is a simple convention applied to many diseases on the CDC website,” Rapp said. He referenced other illnesses such as the Hong Kong flu, Spanish flu, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Marburg virus, Asian flu and Zika virus as having similar names.
Zhi Zhou, an associate professor of civil engineering and environmental and ecological engineering, said he, as a Chinese man, views the terminology of “Wuhan virus” as harmful.
“Unfortunately, Asian hate crimes have increased significantly,” Zhou said. “As reported by NPR in August 2021, there have been more than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since the pandemic began.
“Another NBC report in October 2021 showed that anti-Asian hate crimes rose 73% last year, according to FBI data.”
Apart from the increase in hate crimes, Zhou dislikes the term because he said it’s inconsiderate to all the people who suffered in Wuhan.
“Calling a virus with a city’s name is unfair to the 11 million people living in the city of Wuhan, as almost all residents are victims of the virus and thousands of families have lost their parents, children, relatives and friends,” he said. “Their hometown should not be labeled with a virus.
“It’s also unfair for the whole Asian community in the United States. Most of them don’t have any connection with Wuhan. It’s not only hurting Asians in this country, it also hurts the American value that all people are equal and deserve the same level of respect.”
There is also danger in referring to a virus with the place where the first outbreak was, Zhou said.
“There is no scientific basis to link the outbreak of a virus with its geological location,” Zhou said. “It only reinforces stereotypes of people and encourages and promotes racial hate towards Chinese (people) or Asians.”
The Spanish flu is a prime example for how a virus can be referred to incorrectly, Zhou said, referencing a history article which shared the first origins of the flu.
“If a person does not know all the facts about Spanish flu, it is natural to think it is originated from Spain and think negatively about Spain or Spanish people, as Spanish flu is the deadliest flu in human history,” he said. “But the first documented case was from Kansas, U.S. It’s unfair to call it Spanish flu.
“If we follow the logic of calling the original location of the first known case of a disease, then Spanish flu should be called Kansas flu. I am sure people from Kansas do not like it.”
His main point, Zhou said, is that this type of language not only hurts the people who suffered, but it prevents the world from moving on by making a health crisis a divisive topic.
“We should strive for an equal and inclusive environment for everyone,” he said. “We need to work together to deal with the largest public health emergency.”
Karallas said his concern that such language was harmful to the Asian community was one of the main reasons he confronted Rapp.
“Asian hate crimes have risen,” he said. “And when you put this blame of this world disease on one specific group, people will just look at that group just like they are to blame for when really, it could have happened anywhere in the world.”
To Karallas, the issue felt political.
“The only person I heard call (COVID-19) that is Donald Trump,” he said. “And after he made those comments, hate crimes rose significantly.”
Rapp denied the notion that the terminology was political.
“Wuhan’s effect on America and its citizens has been profound — big changes in Americans’ lives, liberties and pursuits of happiness,” Rapp said. “So it is understandable that many of us no more wish to forget Wuhan than we wish to forget 9/11.”
Changes made
Rapp removed the wording from his course syllabus following the backlash, though some students still have concerns.
“He still sees no wrong with it,” Karallas said. “I really do want him just to learn, to actually see the perspective on why it’s not okay.”
The “snowflake” comment in the email to the whole class was also something he took issue with, saying that just because Daniels said the word at a commencement ceremony does not make it okay to say to a class of students.
Karallas also pointed to some printed memes which are taped to Rapp’s office as a source of concern.
One meme reads, “Guess what happens after you’re offended? Nothing! That’s it! Now be an adult and move on.”
Mia Tabor, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute who was taught by Rapp in a different construction course, also noticed the posters when she went to his office.
One of the posters on the door that concerned her was poking fun at safe spaces. Many other professors in the department have signs on their doors saying their office is a safe space, she said.
Tabor said she felt emails like the ones the CM250 class received can be considered retaliation for students speaking up.
“The one thing I will say is once he was addressed about the Wuhan virus, I haven’t heard him make comments like that since, which is good,” she said. “With the emails he sent out afterwards, it was like that’s retaliation for them speaking up and it just discourages them from saying anything.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty declined to comment on the situation or answer if Rapp had received any disciplinary action, citing employee privacy concerns. The Exponent filed a public records request for more information. Head of the School of Construction Management Technology Željko Torbica declined to comment on the situation as well.