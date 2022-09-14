A year after the planned demolition of the former Alpha Tau Omega house was announced, Barry G. Knechtel and Andrew Cullison, from KJG architecture firm, met with West Lafayette’s Historic Preservation Commission to discuss remodeling and preserving the house.
Rezoning plans to demolish the house, built in 1920, went to the West Lafayette City Council last fall. The owner, PCM properties, originally planned to demolish the house and build a mixed-use building with student housing. The council voted against the rezoning in October’s meeting.
Now PCM plans to rebuild the north wing of the building and use it for student housing while still maintaining the historic architecture, Knechtel said. The house will have 41 studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom units and 75 beds in total.
Knechtel said this week that the new additions to the house would be distinguished as separate from the original architecture but would still blend into the house.
This is so the construction plans are in accordance with the U.S. secretary of the interior’s standards, which asks that any new addition to a historic building be clearly different.
“We wanted that delineation to be clear, and one way to do that is changing the material,” Knechtel said.
KJG architecture plans to implement the difference by installing a metal roof over the additions and maintaining the shingles over the original house.
“It will look like one nice congruent building, but it will be clear because of the two different materials which (part of the building is) old and which is new,” Knechtel said.
The Historic Preservation Committee has approved the plans for the house so far but will meet with the architects again to give further approval.
Knechtel said he expects the final remodel plan to go to the city council in December.
The architects said they did not expect any other delays.