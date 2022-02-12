Current and former Purdue athletes responded to the accusation of excessive force used by Purdue police officer Jon Selke while restraining a Black student.
In a video that surfaced Wednesday night, Selke pressed his forearm against Adonis Tuggle’s neck and face while threatening to tase Tuggle’s girlfriend.
Junior running back Will Chapman took to Twitter to voice his frustration on Thursday after the video spread like wildfire across the Purdue community.
I am in no way posting this to perpetuate the cycle of black trauma, I am posting to spread awareness in an effort that that officer Jon Selke(Badge 91) is held accountable for his actions. This act of brutality happened at Purdue University to a classmate of mine Adonis Tuggle pic.twitter.com/7TC9U14kg3— Will Chapman (@willchap19) February 9, 2022
“I am posting to spread awareness in an effort that officer Jon Selke is held accountable for his actions,” Chapman tweeted.
Chapman added the video in his tweet, garnering over 87,000 views. His tweet received over 1,200 retweets and 2,300 likes.
Chapman was also at the Black Student Union Town Hall Thursday night, where he questioned why no PUPD officers were there to hear the students’ concerns.
Not long after Chapman tweeted, former Boilermaker running back Tario Fuller responded with a more neutral point of view.
Right! There’s no doubt that I see excessive force, especially in the actually video that was posted but I also saw resistance….. double edge if you ask me and honestly they both will have consequences.— 🤫 (@Rb_Fuller_25) February 10, 2022
“I see issues on both sides and that’s why we can’t say anything until we have all the facts,” he tweeted. “Be mad, I don’t care.”
Fuller said he saw excessive force, but he also saw Tuggle resisting.
“Double edge, if you ask me,” Fuller tweeted.
Basketball senior forward Trevion Williams posted the video on his Instagram Wednesday night. At the bottom he wrote, “This is not okay, please share.”