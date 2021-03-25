Graduate students expressed displeasure with the decision to continue with the plan to decommission housing in Purdue Village during the Purdue Graduate Student Government meeting Wednesday.
In response to the decommissioning plan, PGSG passed a joint resolution advocating for:
- Financial support for displaced students and families
- A delay in the decommissioning of the last 12 Purdue Village buildings
- A delay in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 move-out dates
- Financial forgiveness for tenants who break their leases
- The publication of current and future efforts to create replacement affordable housing
Mike Shettle, director of administration for University Residences, was invited to speak to PGSG and explain the University’s plans for the downsizing.
After Shettle’s presentation, many graduate students shared their struggles of finding similarly priced housing, the inconveniences of moving several times in a year and their frustrations with the lack of reminder emails for Purdue Village’s lease renewal.
Multiple students attempted to speak at once throughout the time for questioning, all eager to share their stories.
“Finding another affordable apartment at this point in time is nearly impossible,” said Allison Edmondson, an undergraduate student in the College of Pharmacy who spoke to The Exponent to raise awareness to the issue. “For me and my husband, the apartments left are $1,000-plus a month, which would almost double our living expenses.
“My husband works full-time as well as being a full-time student, I work part-time as well as being a full-time student. It’s not really an option for us to make more income than we do now.”
Other students complained about a lack of communication in the lease-renewal process this year.
“I couldn’t renew my lease because I didn’t get any reminder emails,” said Cansu Agrali, a graduate student in industrial engineering. “The only email I received was on November 3, and after that point I haven’t received any.
“I always received emails for the previous years.”
Students said the looming decommissioning was negatively affecting their mental health.
“At this point in the semester it’s very stressful for us to be looking for affordable housing,” said Shoaib Khan, a graduate student in computer science whose building is also being decommissioned. “I think it’s heartless on the part of Purdue’s administration.”
Shettle expressed sympathy for the students but said that University Residences cannot change the plan to downsize Purdue Village.
“I can listen to you tell me all these problems and I agree with them, but I do not have the control nor does anybody in University Residences have control on what happens with these buildings,” Shettle said. “The Protect Purdue structure and the University have designated things as quarantine/isolation, that’s not UR. The redevelopment project is being managed and owned by Purdue Research Foundation.”
Tridib Saha, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering, was critical of PGSG’s choice to have Shettle speak at all.
“This is a waste of time to bring Mike here since he is not the guy making decisions,” Saha said. “PGSG, find the right person.”