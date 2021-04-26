Two Purdue students were arrested on alcohol-related charges this weekend, according to Purdue police.
A 21-year-old male student and a 19-year-old female student were arrested in separate incidents on Sunday on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, respectively.
Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said he was patrolling when he saw the 21-year-old student “stumbling and staggering,” on Tower Drive around 1 a.m. When police approached him, he was “incoherent,” Kang said. After performing a breathalyzer test, police reportedly had to take him into custody “for his own safety.”
The male student was arrested on charges of public intoxication and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail around 2 a.m. and has not been formally charged, according to court records.
An officer was performing a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. when he noticed a car driven by the female student pass by without headlights, Kang said. Another officer followed the car and pulled it over on Northwestern Avenue, north of Dodge Street.
The officer reportedly performed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests and determined that the woman was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08. She was arrested on the scene and the car was turned over to a sober occupant, Kang said.
The female student was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail around 4 a.m., according to jail records. As of Monday afternoon, she had not been formally charged, per court records.
As of Monday afternoon, neither of the students were listed as inmates in the Tippecanoe County Jail roster.