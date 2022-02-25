With students from all 50 states, 130 different countries and pursuing 108 majors, Purdue has a diverse campus with a plethora of students, according to the Purdue University website. So, what is Purdue’s student body listening to right now?
Jazz
Some students are jazzing up their study time with some smooth blues.
“I’m always listening to music,” said Ian Trent, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “I pretty much exclusively listen to vocal jazz.”
Trent said he likes to listen to “On a Clear Day” by the vocal jazz group, The New York Voices, while he studies.
“It’s easy to listen to, and it doesn’t take focus away,” Trent said.
Pop
Other students have been listening to upbeat pop songs to ease the “pain of midterm” season.
Amina Diop, a freshman in exploratory studies, said she’s been listening to “Dinero” by Trinidad Cardona.
“I need an upbeat song for this trying time,” she said, studying for an upcoming computer science midterm. “I’ve also been listening to ‘Memory’ from Cats because I’m looking forward to all of this just being a memory.”
“I’m listening to ‘A-O-K’ by Tai Verdes,” said Cameron Davis, a first-year engineering student who was studying for the midterm with Diop. “I want to believe everything will be a-OK after this test.”
Other students have musicians and songs they’ve been listening to for years.
Fatima Suratwala, a sophomore in civil engineering, said her favorite song is “better off” by Ariana Grande.
Suratwala said the song’s meaning resonated with her, and she listened to it religiously since it came out in 2018.
Dylan Hall, a first-year engineering student, said his favorite song is “Invincible” by Omar Apollo ft. Daniel Caesar. Hall said he likes the back and forth between Apollo and Ceaser in the song and finds the meaning “interesting.”
“The song is about how hard it is to be gay and show you’re in a relationship today,” Hall said.
“I’ve been listening to ‘Rare’ by Selena Gomez,” said College of Engineering graduate student Maria Theresa. “I think the lyrics are very nice, and I find her voice relaxing to listen to.”
Siwen He, a junior in the College of Science, said she was a big Lin-Manuel Miranda fan.
“I like ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and all of the Hamilton soundtrack,” He said. “My favorite song is ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ because it’s perfect for a rainy day.”
Even students’ furry friends have favorite songs.
Lexia Smith, a freshman in animal science, has an emotional support animal named Zeus, who loves “Fall in Love with You” by Montell Fish.
“He likes the squeaky noise in the songs and gets excited.”
Rock
Some students go back to the basics and listen to music their parents introduced them to.
Jimmy McDermed, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said his favorite song was “All I’ve Got to Do” by The Beatles.
“I grew up listening to it,” McDermed said. “It was one of those things where my dad was always showing me old songs, and I always liked The Beatles from a young age.”
“When I’m studying, I like to listen to 2000s rock,” said Pete Wigman, a junior in the College of Engineering. “I’m currently going through a Foo Fighters album.”
Wigman said he was currently listening to “The Colour and the Shape” from the album.
“I like that ‘With Or Without You,’” by U2 plays in the dining halls pretty often,” said Tristan Brideweser, a freshman in the College of Science.
Brideweser said his love for U2 comes from his mom, who loved the band when she was younger.
“She got to dance with Bono at one of his concerts once.”
Esther Mckaig, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said her favorite song was “American Pie” by Madonna.
“It’s a classic, and it always gets stuck in my head.”
Hip Hop
Students walk around campus to creative rhymes with flowing beats.
“I listen to a lot of rap music and hip hop,” said Sohyun Joo, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. “It has good rhythm and good beats.”
Joo said he listens to a lot of music by 50 Cent and loves his song “How to Rob.”
Brody Cox, a first-year engineering major, said one of his favorite songs was “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l” by J. Cole and Lil Baby.
“I like the switch up between artists.”
International Pop
Some artists popular on campus come from all parts of the world.
Alondra Ramos, a senior in the College of Engineering, said she likes Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who specializes in Latin trap and Reggaeton and has collaborated with artists like Cardi B and Drake.
Ramos said her favorite song by him is “La Santa” ft. Daddy Yankee from his 2020 album YHLQMDLG.
“It’s just a really fun beat.”
“I love (Bad Bunny),” said Izabella Santos, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Santos said her favorite song by him is “Volví.”
“It gets me motivated whenever I do work.”
Jonathan Shi, a first-year Engineering student , said his favorite song is “Dramaturgy” by Japanese vocaloid artist Eve. She uses a voice synthesizer software called vocaloid to produce her songs and alter her voice.
“The instrumentals are very good, it’s very upbeat and fast,” Shi said. “I can’t understand the lyrics, but it’s still very nice.”
Alia Rumreich, a first-year engineering student, said she has been listening to “Starry Night” by the Korean girl group Mamamoo recently.
“I like the artist a lot, and this is one of my favorite songs by them.”
“The song I’ve been playing on repeat is the season 4 Attack on Titan opening,” Elijah Budd said.
Budd, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute who uses they/them pronouns, said they like the anime opening, also known as “Boku no Sensou” by Shinsei Kamattechan, because it gets them “pumped as hell” while studying.
Boris Leung, a senior in the College of Science, said his favorite song was “U” by Belle and millenium parade.
Leung said he listens to many J-Pop artists, including Yorushika and Eve.
“It gets me in whatever mood I want to be in,” Leung said. “It’s some background music so I can focus on doing work.”
“I’m currently listening to ‘Small Talk’ by Briston Maroney,” said Danielle Boehn, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “I just started listening to it, but I like the vibe of the music.”
EDM
Other students opt to listen to wordless beats.
Andres Rojas, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said his favorite song is “Midnight City” by M83.
“It makes me happy,” he said. “The chorus is very nice.”
Country
Some students strap on their hats and put on their boots to jive to country music.
Ella McGuire, a freshman in Krannert School of Management, said she mostly listened to country music. One song she likes is “Cover Me Up” by Morgan Wallen.
“It’s relaxing and has a good message.”
Adam Francis, a freshman in the College of Engineering , said he also likes the country genre. One of his favorite songs is “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts.
Jack Bay, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said he has been listening to “Down here” by the Turnpike Troubadours, an alternative country band.
“I heard it, I liked it, and I continued to listen to it,” Bay said.
Alternative
Some students prefer “underground” and “undiscovered” tunes.
“I recently became obsessed with “Friends” by Chase Atlantic,” said Sue Paladugu, a senior in the College of Engineering.
Paladugu said she recently became a fan of Chase Atlantic, an Australian alternative R&B band, and enjoys their beats and vibes.
Chase Atlantic is particularly popular among students, including Noor Gulrajani, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Gulrajani said she likes their song “Meddle About” because it keeps her productive while studying.
“I work with the flow of the song when I’m doing homework,” she said. “I listen to it, and it puts me in a productive mood.”
Vina Lacerna, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, said her favorite artist is British indie artist Rex Orange County. Lacerna was listening to his newest song “Amazing” and had tickets for his concert in June.
“Everything he releases is my favorite.”