A student rushed to her friend, calling out her name before they embraced. She wiped blond hair and tears from her face before backing away, turning to the next friend and hugging him as she sniffled.
“I knew it was him as soon as I read the description,” she said between heavy breaths. “But I kept thinking maybe it was somebody else.”
To her left, another woman stands silently. Her left cheek glistens in the remaining sunlight: evidence of a tear not quite fully wiped away. On the chest of her black jacket was a gold name plate and the words, “Purdue University Office of the Dean of Students.”
Both declined to be interviewed.
In front of them, dozens of electric candles slowly passed among the still growing crowd, which stretched from the Unfinished Block P past Oval Drive. Well over 500 people had gathered by the time the sound of microphone feedback broke the deafening silence that many students said blanketed campus all day.
An hour later, a few dozen remained, and more than 50 sticky notes clung to the P, containing notes of love and support from those who attended the Wednesday night vigil.
“It’s incomprehensibly difficult to endure the loss of a loved one,” said Katelyn On, Vice President Internal of the Asian Student Union Board. She invited all in attendance to send messages of support to the family of Varun Manish Chheda, who was killed Wednesday morning in his room in McCutcheon Residence Hall.
The ASUB partnered with the Purdue Residence Hall Association to host the vigil, which began at 8:05 p.m. with brief comments from their representatives along with representatives from Purdue Counseling and Psychological Services and the office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging.
RHA President Claire Schenfke urged students to seek out support offered by CAPS and other Purdue programs, and thanked Purdue for working “around the clock” to support students who are struggling.
By 8:10 p.m. the speakers had already thanked those who attended and began disassembling their microphones and other equipment.
The crowd slowly thinned out as students moved toward the P, sticking their notes to different parts of it. At their feet lay a pile of flower bouquets and electric candles that students placed there before leaving.
By 10:30 p.m., only five students remained.
Some letters were left at the base of the P before the vigil began.
“You touched the lives of many people at Purdue,” one anonymous note read. “You were amazing both as a lab partner and overall as a human being.
“Your death has an impact on all of us. There are people who will never forget your screams that night.
“I’m so sorry your life was cut short by such brutal means. Rest easy and in peace. With much love, your Purdue family.”