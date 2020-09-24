Murals created nearly a century ago, adorning the walls of the Ringel Gallery were chosen for their significance to the current political climate, as well as the upcoming presidential election, the gallery’s curator said.
This year’s first exhibition, “Arte para el pueblo (Art for the People): Reclaiming Our Identity in Post-Revolutionary Mexico,” includes works from the Mexican Revolution chosen to highlight the works of Mexican muralists, interim director and head curator of Purdue Galleries Erika Kvam said.
“We as a country have some important decisions coming up,” she said, “and I want to encourage people to use their voice to stand up for what they believe in.”
The exhibition is entirely focused on art created after the near decade-long Mexican Revolution. During this time, the new constitutional government commissioned an array of public murals spearheaded by Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros, or “the three great ones,” all of whom are featured in the exhibit.
The gallery, much like the movement itself, showcases and celebrates the horrific events of the era, Carina Olaru said, while also making sure it reflects the achievements of Mexican people.
“It’s important to help dispel and destroy those stereotypes of what it could mean to be Mexican,” said Olaru, director of the Latino Cultural Center. “That is an important thing now given the political landscape where there are so many negative things being said about immigrants.”
From lithographs to linocuts to oil on canvas to watercolors, the works allow for visitors to experience both art and social history, Kvam said. This is the first time these works have been shown in this way outside of the Patti and Rusty Rueff Galleries in Pao Hall for years.
“I was blown away by the fact that we had never really shown this or talked about making art accessible,” she said, “and what sort of art was used in social justice movements that sort of triggered that in the United States.”
Mexican muralists proved to be very influential to U.S. artists in the 20th century, Kvam said. As government funding for the arts in Mexico started dwindling, many of these artists took up commissions in the United States. Entering the country in the midst of the Great Depression, these muralists recognized the tragic struggles of the U.S. working class.
American artists then looked toward the newcomers for answers on how to develop the same type of art and social justice movements taking place in Mexico at the time, Olaru said. American artists questioned how the muralists were able to create such a strong national identity through bringing tragedies to life.
These are the type of questions Kvam said coordinators hope attendees will ask themselves, and possibly even answer.
“Art is an incredible driver for bringing people together, and getting ideas across,” Kvam said. “You don’t have to be able to read in order to understand the message. It transcends language barriers. You can transmit those ideas through art, through pictures, through the creation of (art).”
Olaru emphasized that art is especially significant now, given various restrictions in place because of COVID-19. The gallery itself had to limit the number of people in the gallery at once.
“In this period of COVID, what can bring us together is the arts. So many people turned to consuming arts,” Olaru said. “Whether it was doing virtual gallery exhibits or watching different cinematic pieces or taking virtual painting classes, I think that connects the human spirit.”