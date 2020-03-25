A video from Purdue President Mitch Daniels clarified what would happen with employees' pay, the transition to remote learning and how the University feels about Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order on Wednesday morning.
Purdue will pay workers through fiscal year
Daniels said Purdue employees will be paid through the end of the fiscal year on June 30 at a minimum, with more details set to be released in the coming hours.
"We have every hope everyone does that we might be able to resume something like normal operations — not normal instruction — but normal business operations over the next few weeks sometime," he said. "But since we don't know that, I want to assure each of our co-workers that if the current situation does continue on, you'll be paid through the end of our fiscal year on June 30 at a minimum. There'll be a bulletin in the next few hours going through the details of that, but that's the simple message.
"If we're not able to come back to work as we all hope we can, you'll continue to be paid through June 30 or if you're operating under a contract through the end of the academic year."
Too soon to tell on remote learning
Daniels said 5,000 courses have transitioned to remote teaching, though he noted there will be problems going forward and the University is inviting comments from students and others on how to improve the remote model.
"Too soon to tell how it's going," he said. "We're inviting comments from student participants and others in how we can do this as well as anybody in the country, but 5,000 courses have been successfully transitioned to the remote model. It's quite an achievement on the part of our faculty.
"We're down to about 10% occupants of our residence hall still here. Thanks to the 90% who were able to move, that's the right thing from a public-health standpoint."
Holcomb's order
"We thought at first (the order) might cause further disruption in our activities but on reading it we learned that it will not," Daniels said.
He said the order includes exceptions for higher education and important research, and Purdue's current restrictions "more than comply" with the order.
"It may affect a few of our research projects," Daniels said, "but we hope very, very few."