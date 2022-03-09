A Purdue student was charged with theft after allegedly stealing 22 pairs of women's underwear and 2 sports bras from the Harrison Hall laundry room.
Scott Rueben, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, was seen on security footage in the laundry room on Feb. 4, according to a probable cause affidavit. After watching a female student enter the room and move her clothes from a washer to a dryer, Rueben moved his clothing into the dryer next to hers, then sat back down around 6:45 p.m. Later, he was seen opening a third dryer and rifling through the contents, though nothing was taken. Another female student entered shortly after and removed her clothes from the third dryer, according to the affidavit.
Between 7:10 and 7:12 p.m., Rueben is seen squatting with his backpack in front of the dryer the first female put her clothes into. He sat back down at the table just minutes before the female re-entered the room to retrieve her laundry from the dryer.
The victim reported the alleged theft to a resident assistant after she noticed her underwear was missing and couldn't find the missing pairs in her room, and Harrison Residence Hall contacted Purdue Police on Feb. 14, the affidavit reads. The victim went to PUPD for an interview the following day. There she told police that she was missing around 15 pairs of underwear totaling at least $100 in value, and only one pair remained in her load when she brought it back to her room.
The victim told police she was worried that she was specifically targeted and that she feared for her safety, but police told her it was a random act, the affidavit said.
Purdue police visited Rueben's dorm room on Feb. 16. Rueben initially denied stealing anything from the laundry room, both at his room and after he was taken to the police station. It wasn't until Det. Andrew Lepard asked Rueben if he knew there was a security camera in the laundry room that he started to become truthful. He told Lepard he "decided to do something stupid by looking in the other (dryer)," the affidavit reads, when he saw the contents of the dryer. He then told police he became "googly eyed" and "probably took it."
He told Lepard he took two pairs because they looked "really good" and "pretty," then took them to the trash chute to dispose of them. When Lepard asked him if the trash room security footage would show Rueben throwing the underwear away, he admitted to keeping them in his room, and that he took "a lot" of pairs — not just two.
Lepard then asked why he chose that specific person, and whether he was attracted to her. He told Rueben that "if he did it because he liked the girl then that was OK," the affidavit reads. Rueben admitted to being attracted to her, and said he was "feeling sexual," so he had the urge to look for underwear.
When the interview was complete, police took Rueben back to his dorm, from which he produced 22 pairs of women's panties and two sports bras.
Lepard met with the victim the next day to return her items. She told Lepard that all of the items were hers, and that she doesn't know anyone named Scott.
Capt. Song Kang said that to his knowledge, there haven't been any reports of stolen underwear in Harrison Hall.