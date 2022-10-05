Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was killed overnight in his room in McCutcheon Residence Hall.
His suspected killer, Ji Min Sha, was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday afternoon, facing a preliminary charge of murder.
Chheda was a senior at Purdue majoring in data science, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Weite confirmed in a Wednesday morning press conference.
Chheda graduated high school in 2020 from Park Tudor School, a private school on the north side of Indianapolis, an Exponent staff member who knew Chheda said.
"He was unbelievably good at everything he did," the staff member said. "I didn't even process it when I saw his name until I said it out loud. I just had a flashback to science bowl in middle school."
He said he met Chheda in middle school and stayed in touch with him throughout high school, even though they went to two different schools, through Science Bowl, a U.S. Department of Energy academic competition that tests students on their science and math knowledge. The staff member said the two competed against each other, and when Chheda was in eighth grade, his team went to nationals.
"I just remembered his (family) used to come to all of his tournaments," he said, choking up. "He was really, really good at it − like unbelievably good. I thought for sure he was Ivy-bound.
"He was one of the smartest people I knew."
He was a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program and a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program in 2020, according to a Facebook post from the school.
"The entire Park Tudor community is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss," Interim Head of Park Tudor School Dennis Bisgaard said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
"(Chheda) was a straight shooter," senior Sumeeth Guda, who took a class with Chheda, said. "(He was) a good person and a really good student, and it showed."
Guda, a mathematics and science student, said the two had worked together on group projects before and described Chheda as a diligent person and a hard worker, praising him for his ability to work in a team setting.
"I hope to see justice be done."