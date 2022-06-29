The FCC has approved the transfer of WBAA from Purdue to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, outlined in a letter sent Tuesday.
Roberta Schonemann of West Lafayette had filed a “petition to deny,” but it was filed 14 days past the filing deadline, according to FCC documents. The petition was acknowledged as an informal objection.
“After careful examination of the record, we find that Ms. Schonemann has not demonstrated that a grant of the application would be prima facie inconsistent with the public interest, convenience, and necessity,” the document reads. “We have consistently maintained that persons challenging an assignment application must do more than make general allegations; they must show, by means of supporting evidence, that grant of the application would be inconsistent with the public interest. Ms. Schonemann has failed to make this showing and the underlying record does not otherwise present an adequate basis upon which to deny the instant Application.”
Multiple community members, including Schonenemann, objected to the transfer when it was first announced. That included Charlene Koh, who protested at the board of trustees meeting where the sale of WBAA was discussed, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“I feel that for them it’s just a business transaction,” Koh said at the meeting. “They benefit, but for us it’s something more than that, it’s tradition. It reflects the culture, the atmosphere of this town."
The transfer had an original target date of Oct. 1, 2021, according to a letter of intent MIPM CEO Greg Petrowich sent to Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
According to previous Exponent reporting, the agreement establishes:
- WFYI/MIPM is to assume operations and management of WBAA radio AM and FM as of the closing date of the purchase.
- WFYI/MIPM is to provide Purdue University with $700,000 worth of free announcements on WFYI’s network of stations over a 10-year period.
- WFYI/MIPM is to provide no less than $300,000 worth of paid student internships at the combined stations, to include expanded learning and development opportunities in positions spanning broadcasting, digital media, sales and marketing and more.
- WFYI/MIPM is to gain ownership of equipment needed to operate the radio station at the current studio in Elliott Hall of Music on Purdue’s campus and at transmitter sites in Tippecanoe County owned by Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation.
- Purdue is to provide an investment to WFYI/MIPM of $250,000 per year for the first two years of the agreement to offset some initial operating costs.
- Purdue is to retain ownership and maintenance of the physical structures, including radio towers for both AM and FM transmission located on Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation land, and studio space in Elliott Hall of Music, and for which WFYI/MIPM will pay a nominal annual license fee.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Wednesday they had learned of the approval from the FCC Tuesday and will have details later.
WBAA-AM is Indiana's oldest operating radio station. It received its broadcasting license in 1922, and WBAA-FM began airing in 1993.