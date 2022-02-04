Books and Coffee is an annual series of professors discussing their thoughts on a popular or thought-provoking novel. It has been going since 1951 and continues strong into the present, taking place every Thursday of February.
This year the tradition continued on Thursday with the Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, professor Joel Ebarb, discussing Paul Tough’s novel, The Inequality Machine: How College Divides Us.
Ebarb started the discussion by talking about his own experience as a first generation student. Ebarb was raised by a single mom in Shreveport, Louisiana, only $2,000 above the poverty line. He said he didn’t know anything about college prior to his first day as a freshman.
“I didn’t know what a syllabus was when I went to college.”
Ebarb said he applied to one local college and was lucky enough to get in. His college, which consisted primarily of first generation students, was severely underfunded.
“I was at Northwestern (State University of Louisiana), I only knew how poor it was, when I left,” Ebarb said. “I had no reference to know what a poorly funded regional university of the South looked like because it was all that I knew.”
He said he realized how poor his university was when he started working at Purdue as a costume shop manager in the theater department.
“I might be the only administrator at Purdue that came here as a staff member.”
Ebarb said that he felt his own story resonated in the book, which mostly consists of anecdotes from first generation students. He said that first generation students aim for social mobility, which he defined as moving from one social class to another.
“But social mobility has a cost.”
First generation students generally face harder admissions processes particularly due to standardized testing. According to Tough, standardized testing is a big component of college admissions, but the only way to ace it is with access to test prep books and classes.
“The richest kids, those with most access to resources, already from well funded high schools, have access to test prep and tutors to get into the most selective schools,” Ebard said. “(The) poor, or first generation students lack the know-how of how to get test prep, they don't even really know about it.”
First generation students generally primarily get admitted to underfunded schools with fewer resources due to their lower SAT scores. Ebarb said that low test score selectivity colleges spend as low as $4,000 dollars a year per student, average selectivity colleges spend $10,000-$20,000 per student and very high test score selectivity colleges spend more than $100,000 per student.
“The higher you climb on the selectivity ladder the faster institutional spending rises,” he said.
Even if a first generation student is able to get into an elite university, they still face the unique challenge of not fitting in, Ebarb said.
First generation students who graduate from elite universities still do not receive the same resources as their privileged classmates. Those students lack the contacts or access to prestigious organizations that their counterparts have.
Tough describes this struggle through the story of a first generation Princeton student named Kiki.
“Kiki was fighting a different battle altogether. Kiki was intense and serious and present, tightly wound, sitting up straight, focused and alert,” the book read. “She didn’t smile. When she spoke her voice was quiet and uninflected and her sentences came out quickly, perfectly formed in a rushing fall.”
Her classmates students felt more comfortable in the discussion, spoke calmly and casually and even cracked jokes.
“The agreed upon posture for everyone but Kiki was to be ostentatiously laid back, amused but not aroused. Pop culture, high culture, same trope, different day, ” Tough said in the novel.
Ebarb concluded the discussion by talking about first generation students at Purdue.
“If you really want to attract first generation students, you have to give them something to be attracted to,” he said. “But I don’t know that Purdue has made a commitment to be attractive to first generation students.”
Ebarb said that he is happy projects like Purdue Global exist for older working people who were unable to get a degree when they were working but he hopes more resources would be channeled for “new beginner first generation students.”
Books and Coffee will take place every Thursday of February in Stewart 306, but the first meeting was moved online due to severe weather conditions.