The standard operating procedures of the board of trustees continued in Friday morning’s meeting despite the numerous students who came to protest the rise in reported sexual assaults on campus.
Some areas of focus by the board included the appointments of multiple professors to higher positions, the naming of different facilities and a reflection on a year that Purdue President Mitch Daniels said was “incomparable” to any other.
Naming of Facilities
The board passed the request that the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management will undergo a name change and will be now known as the White Lodging J.W. Marriott Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The White family was also involved in the transformation of the Union Club Hotel with a $30 million donation.
Marion Underwood, the dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, said that White Lodging’s effect on the program through donations and support has been “transformative.”
“We thank the White family for their incredible generosity to Purdue,” Underwood said. “This will elevate the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management even higher.”
Daniels also asked the board for approval to name two facilities, one within the Purdue Memorial Union and one within the Hampton Hall of Civil Engineering.
The Union, which is scheduled to open in January, was gifted $2.5 million by the Atlas family. Daniels wanted to “honor that” by naming an area within the Union the Atlas Family Marketplace.
The Joe and Lisa Shetterly Innovation Laboratory in Hampton Hall was also approved, as the Shetterlys gave a “generous donation” and this would be “in honor of their gift.”
Growth of the University
Daniels’ report to the board explained how almost one-third of student population growth was online in the last year, and online enrollment accounts for 8% of total enrollment. Besides the implication of COVID-19, he said that affordability and its ability to stay open during the pandemic affected enrollment numbers, specifically 1,599 more graduate students over last year.
“We believe that Purdue’s reputation for quality, high academic standards and growing its students (led to overall growth),” Daniels said. “Simply the fact that we did manage throughout the pandemic caught students’ attention.
“For some students, Purdue was the only school they were able to physically visit. The student guides have been doing a fabulous job, and (as a school) we found a way to move through a situation that was challenging us all.”
Dining courts are also operating at a high capacity, and Daniels said that carry-out options are “remaining popular.”
He also emphasized the Degree-in-3 program, highlighting the College of Liberal Arts as “moving aggressively toward (the initiative).”
“(We want to) make it as easy and friction-free as possible,” Daniels said. “The average undergraduate time (at Purdue) is now under 4 years.”
In response to the housing crisis that forced many students into temporary housing, Chairman Mike Berghoff said that they’ve “learned something from this year” and even considered building a new dorm in a meeting earlier that day.
“We got surprised, but the alternative was to tell them no,” Berghoff said. “We don’t want it to happen again, and now everyone is in permanent housing.”
Professor Appointments
Several professors were promoted to different roles during the meeting. Chunhua Zhang, a plant biologist, was posthumously made an associate professor, as she had started the process before she passed away.
“From all accounts, she was just an extraordinary professor,” trustee JoAnn Brouillette said. “(She) unfortunately passed away from pancreatic cancer, and we honor her legacy by considering this promotion today, as she met all criteria for promotion.”
Professor Pavlo Vlachos was named the St. Vincent Health Professor of health care engineering. Wlachos made “health care equity a priority,” Provost Jay Akridge said, and was “in the top 1%.”
Professor David Umulis was named The Dane A. Miller Head of biomedical engineering. Umilis was a first generation student who said that he hopes the opportunity will give him the space to impact students’ lives.
“I was going to be a plumber, and then a pediatrician in my community helped me fill out my college applications,” Umulis said. “And when I went to the University of Michigan and was overwhelmed, she gave me her cell number so I could call her.
“She was that person for me, and this position and this opportunity helps me be that person for Purdue students.”
Purdue also recruited Mario Crucini from Vanderbilt University to fill the Jerry and Rosie Semler Chair in economics. This ended a 5-year long search, and Akridge said that the decision was worth the wait.
“He has been a pioneer,” Akridge said. “He's a really exciting and stellar addition to the faculty here at Krannert.”