Panhellenic chapters will not hold functions at or with Interfraternity Council chapters until Oct. 17, according to a statement released by the Purdue University Panhellenic Association.
The cancellations comes in light of multiple sexual assault allegations surrounding fraternities on campus.
The presidents of all 21 Panhellenic Association sororities re-signed the Respect Resolution Thursday, which states that a Panhellenic chapter can abstain from holding a function with an IFC chapter for three weeks if a Panhellenic woman or new member has been disrespected.
In the three week duration, the Panhellenic Association is asking the IFC chapters to amp up accountability measures and create action plans that make for a safe and respectful environment for future events.
After Oct. 17, Panhellenic chapters can choose to host functions with IFC chapters, and in planning those functions, have conversations about what risk management practices will take place, the release states.
“This is the beginning of change in our community,” the release states. “We believe accountability is important and hope IFC chapters will understand this belief and work towards creating a better community.”
The resolution will be adopted on Friday.