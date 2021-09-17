Friday
JIMBO MATHUS LIVE
7 p.m. at The Hollow, 2004 N. 9th St., Lafayette.
Jimbo Mathus has blazed a singular path as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and shaman for 40 years. The founder of New Orleans swing band Squirrel Nut Zippers, Mathus has recorded and released more than 300 songs that are a testament to his hoodoo craftsmanship and the sounds, sights and spirits of his inspirations in the deep south. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.
TREASURE HUNT 4 SCOUTING
7 p.m. at 6286 State Highway 26 E., Lafayette.
The 3rd annual adult-only hunt will be Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Franklin L. Cary Camp. While registration is open to the public, attendance is capped at 750 adults per night with pre-registration only; no walk-ins. Gates will open at 7 p.m. each evening with hunting beginning at sunset. Over 10,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes to be given out each night including a chance to win a flat screen TV, sports tickets/memorabilia, artwork, gift cards and more amazing prizes. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to https://scoutingevent.com/162-2021TreasureHunt.
Saturday
SIXTH ANNUAL LAFFYCON CONVENTION
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Comic and pop culture convention LaffyCon returns to Lafayette for its sixth year. The event is all ages and costumes are encouraged.
FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE
2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McAllister Center, 2351 N. 20th St., Lafayette.
The dance offers carriage rides offered throughout the evening. Cost is $40 per couple and $5 for each additional child. Registration can either be done at McAllister or online at www.lafayetteparks.org.
GLOBAL FEST 2021
4 p.m. at Margerum City Hall, 222 N. Chauncey Ave., West Lafayette.
Hosted by the City of West Lafayette, International Center of West Lafayette and Purdue Convocations, Global Fest features cultural entertainment, food and art from Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. This one-day Global Fest celebrates world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays and international food. Continuous stage entertainment, cultural displays and children’s activities are among the activities. Admission is free.
Tuesday
CARNAHAN HALL PRESENTS: MICK FOLEY
8 p.m. at 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Former WWE wrestler and actor Mick Foley comes to Carnahan Hall for a night to perform comedy and tell stories of his life in the entertainment industry. Seats are first come, first served. The show is all ages, but is recommended for a 17+ audience. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.