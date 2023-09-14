Over the weekend, seven people were arrested by Purdue police officers on preliminary charges of minor consumption.
While most were released by PUPD without citation, they were transported to the local hospital for alcohol poisoning and are still awaiting prosecutor review.
In those cases, the officers won’t arrest the victims because its more important to give them medical attention, according to Capt. Song Kang.
Those who are arrested have additional charges on top of underage drinking.
Purdue student James Rasche, 20, was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated. On Sept. 9 about 2 a.m., he reportedly crashed into a concrete barrier on Airport Road north of U.S. 231. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and Rasche was reportedly “severely intoxicated,” according to Kang.
Even with football season beginning, the station hasn’t seen an increase of minor consumption arrests, according to Kang.
“I mean, the total number of cases that we’ve been getting is pretty consistent,” he said. “I wouldn’t say because the game, (arrests) spiraled out of control. I don’t think that’s the case.”