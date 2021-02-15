Boilermakers, we want to tell your stories.
Students often come to The Exponent to share their experiences on campus. Often those experiences involve struggles with marginalization, on an individual or institutional level, due to race, gender, sexual orientation, class, nationality or religious beliefs.
We've also heard stories of students' successes and joys despite systemic inequality. We've learned how Boilermakers have overcome challenges with determination and the enduring support of their friends and classmates. Students tell of their past accolades and their hopes for a more equitable future.
We want to hear your voices, and for you to hear each others' too. Use the space in our newspaper to tell your story and be featured in our newest print section, "Me@Purdue."
Reach out to us at 765-743-1111 or schedule a phone interview at campus@purdueexponent.org.
Thank you in advance for sharing your experiences with The Exponent.
You can read the most recent Me@Purdue stories in our Feb. 11 print edition.