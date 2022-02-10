Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statement Thursday evening addressing the conflict between a Purdue Police officer and Black student which went viral in a video that circulated social media Wednesday.
Daniels responded to demands from students and other social media commenters for the body camera footage from officer Jon Selke's vest.
"In the spirit of transparency, once the Purdue Police and Indiana State Police reviews are complete, all findings and evidence, including all video evidence from body-worn camera, in-car camera footage, dispatch calls and witness interviews, will be made available," the statement reads.
He said the university ordered an investigation into the Friday incident as soon as it learned about it, but he didn't say when that investigation started. The investigation will be "swift and thorough," he said.
Indiana State Police will conduct an independent review of the PUPD's investigation once it finishes to ensure there was no misconduct, he wrote.
A note at the bottom of the post reminds viewers that the Office of the Dean of Students, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging and the office of Counseling and Psychological Services will provide support for students affected by the incident.