5:50 p.m.
Carol Romine shaved three Farmhouse members heads.
Carol is John Romine's mom. John died in 2008 of Hodgkin's disease, a type of lymphoma, and Carol's been a feature of PUDM ever since.
Carol shaved the heads of freshmen Matthew McMillan and Blayne Vanderveer and sophomore Noah Berning.
Head-shaving for PUDM is a PUDM tradition for Farmhouse to honor the late brother, John Romine, McMillan said.
The tradition started in 2006 when the brothers met in the basement of Farmhouse during a chapter meeting to shave their heads in solidarity with Romine, who was going through chemotherapy treatment, Carol said. It became a hair auction when a brother's girlfriend suggested it.
The girlfriend, a member of Delta Delta Delta, reached out to her sisters and auctioned off the opportunity to shave the Farmhouse brothers' heads, Carol said. They raised $4,000 by the end of the night.
John told the brothers he didn't want the money, he wanted it to go to Riley Hospital, Carol said, so the fraternity raises $4,000 every year to give to PUDM.
The fraternity also runs the Purdue branch of Be the Match, a global organization matching bone marrow and stem cell donors to patients for transplantation, according to its website, in addition to raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The three brothers getting their heads shaved said they told their families beforehand so they wouldn't be surprised at Thanksgiving.
"Oh (my mom) knows," Berning, a student in the College of Agriculture, said. "She knows, but she's not happy about it."
President of the Purdue branch of Be the Match and Farmhouse member Hunter Smolek, a senior in the College of Agriculture, led the fraternity's Be the Match table.
The table had Be the Match pins and lanyards as well as a sign-up sheets and swab kits to join the registry. There was also a banner for next to the table telling John's story.
4:30 p.m.
Students in neon shirts, bucket hats, bandanas, tutus flocked to the Cordova Recreation Center at 4 p.m. for the return of the annual Purdue Dance Marathon.
PUDM is an 18-hour fundraising event where volunteers spend the night dancing and raising money for the Riley Hospital for Children, a family-centered pediatric care hospital in Indianapolis, according to its website.
Riley kid Lexi Nalen got up on stage to sing the National Anthem before the festivities began.
Volunteers and PUDM executives gathered in the gym to start the 18-hour event. Posters that Greek organizations made for Riley kids lined the walls.
Some signs read, "Phi Rho and Alpha Chi Rho want to build a snowman with Faith Amor" with a picture of Olaf the snowman from "Frozen" and "Kappa Delta is dancing all night to the best song ever for Anna Good" with a picture of One Direction.
After some brief announcements and motivation from PUDM execs, volunteers formed a U-shaped path to welcome the 28 Riley kids and their families who walked through while Riley Relations Executive David Flickner announced their names.