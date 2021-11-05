Indian student organizations are preparing to perform for Diwali this weekend.
Diwali, or the festival of lights, is considered the new year for many Indians. It is traditionally observed according to the Indian calendar on the new moon, which was Nov. 4. The celebrations last for five days.
"We want to start our new year with positive energy, and Diwali is a celebration to do exactly that. We will light our homes up with candles (diyas), create rangoli (powder used to make beautiful drawings) and give gifts to all of our loved ones,” Yashi Ladhani said.
Ladhani, a junior in the Krannert School of Management, is the vice president of the Indian Student Association, the organization hosting this year’s Diwali show.
“The Diwali Show will include many South Asian focused teams showcasing their talents. The show will consist of many different types of Indian dancing and singing,” she said.
“Audience members will watch our acapella team, our Indian classical team, our garba-raas team and our bhangra team.”
In addition to Purdue teams, Indiana’s Jhanak team will also be performing.
Pranav Jagada, a junior in the College of Engineering and one of the captains of Purdue Raas, said he was looking forward to performing at the show.
“Garba raas is a form of folk dance that originated in Gujarat,” he said. “I don’t think many people know about it, and we’d like to raise awareness.”
The group draws inspiration and many of its soundtracks from old Raas soundtracks. For the show, they will be performing to the song "Kanku bhareli re kankavati."
“These events can get really stressful, but ISA board members are always super excited and amped up for our events, which makes the planning process easier,” Ladhani said. “Some of my closest friends are from ISA, and I truly don't know what I would do without the club.”
The Diwali show is being held Saturday in Loeb Playhouse at 7 p.m.
Additional reporting contributed by staff reporter Anvi Arora.