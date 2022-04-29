Supporting Ukraine in West Lafayette can be as simple as sitting down for an authentic meal.
The Ukrainian Student Association is hosting Ukrainian chefs for a luncheon with Ukrainian dishes. During the event, local students will sing Ukrainian songs and local artists will auction off their pieces to fundraise for two charities that support Ukraine.
The fundraiser, “Standing With Ukraine,” will be held Sunday, May 8 at the the Arts Federation from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The goal of the fundraiser is to continue the momentum of support for Ukraine, said Ksenia Lewyckyj, Ukrainian Student Association president and junior in the Krannert School of Management.
“The first week or two (after the Russian invasion), we were getting bombarded with emails and messages, and (the support) has definitely calmed down a bit,” she said. “But I think people are still very much willing to help, which we really appreciate.”
All the profits from the event will go to Ukraine and be divided between two charities: the Ukrainian Red Cross and Voices of Children.
The Ukrainian Red Cross is active in Ukraine, “saving and protecting the lives of victims of armed conflict and violence,” according to its website.
Voices of Children has been working in Ukraine since 2015, its website reads, helping to provide psychological support for children as well aiding in the evacuation of families with children and helping them receive food, shelter and clothing.
“Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022: 213 children died, 389 children were injured and 2 million children went abroad with their parents,” the Voices of Children website reads.
The plan to donate the proceeds of the event to two different charities was to spread the aid in as many diverse interests as possible, Alina Nesen, a graduate student in the College of Science said.
Making sure the food and music is authentically Ukrainian is an important part of the event, Lewyckyj said.
“(The Ukrainian Student Association) has become focused on educating people about Ukrainian culture and about current events, including Russia’s war on Ukraine,” Lewyckyj said. “We’re definitely motivated to take action.”
Nesen said that Purdue President Mitch Daniels has been supportive of the Ukrainian Student Association and invited students that were Ukrainian citizens to speak with him.
“We had a conversation about how (he) can be helpful, and he stated that he’s ready to provide assistance if anything is needed,” she said.
Daniels announced in late March that Purdue would host displaced Ukrainian scholars, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Lewyckyj said that the overall situation in Ukraine inspires a lot of different emotions in the Ukrainian Student Association, and the sheer amount of damage and funds that it will take to rebuild will have long-lasting effects on the country.
“I think there are a lot of positives about the situation because I think that everyone underestimated the Ukrainian army,” she said. “But there are just a lot of terrible things still happening, with a lot of war crimes being committed by the Russian army and terrible cases of rape and executions.
“That’s really hard to watch happen.”
Nesen said that she was happy to see that the plans of the Russian army weren’t fulfilled to the point that they wanted them to be in Kyiv.
“They planned to capture the capital and take over the entirety of Ukraine, and thankfully they’ve left that part of Ukraine and gone back to Russia,” she said. “That was a relief and a very optimistic thing to see, and now people hold that the same thing is possible for other regions that are now currently occupied by Russian forces.”
Lewyckyj said that while the support from the community has continued, the goal of the event is to show that Ukraine still needs all the support it can get and to inform the community on the customs and culture of the country.
“I think we’re in a dangerous place right now because Ukraine still needs a lot of help to completely fight back,” she said. “I hope this lunch will be a reminder to people that it’s not over yet, even though the Ukrainian army showed it can fight, and that this will take a lot of time.”