The John Purdue Club has announced a second fundraising effort to combat declining revenue in the face of a pandemic that has increased testing costs at the same time ticket sales are few.
To enhance the "More Than A Game" campaign launched in August, the club has launched "the 1869 Society," according to a news release.
With a focus on businesses that donate to Purdue Athletics, the 1869 Society will offer an opportunity to engage with student-athletes and coaches in meaningful ways while also being physically recognized outside of Mackey Arena.
"We are fortunate to have many Boilermaker fans and alumni all over the world who are also highly successful business leaders. The 1869 Society is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize their support, while also engaging them with the nation's finest group of student-athletes," Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in the release.
University enrollment is at an all-time high of 46,114 students, and Purdue Athletics has been one of the drivers of its growth and popularity, according to the news release. Annually, about 1 million alumni, fans, and friends spend time in athletic venues.
Businesses that make an investment in Purdue student-athletes at one of the membership levels of $100,000, $25,000, or $5,000 over a five-year period will be recognized on the donor wall outside of Mackey Arena and receive other benefits, such as exclusive student-athlete recruitment opportunities and visibility at various John Purdue Club events.
To see a list of all benefits and to request a call or meeting about membership information, visit the official 1869 Society website (www.jpcmorethanagame.com).
Fans, alumni, friends, and businesses interested in supporting More Than A Game or joining the 1869 Society have more options available:
* Roll over athletics ticket dollars to support More Than A Game.
* Buy a fan cutout at $35 to be placed in Mackey Arena.
* Purchase an exclusive More Than A Game T-shirt from the Purdue Team store, with $10 from each shirt supporting the campaign.