A Lafayette man was charged following a Nov. 6 fight at a football game, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Sam Kraus, age not given, reportedly trespassed into Ross-Ade Stadium after he was told to leave during the Nov. 6 Purdue vs. Michigan State game. At the end of the fourth quarter, Kraus’s brother and another man got into a fight, which resulted in Kraus’s brother being detained. Kraus walked up to an officer and demanded to know why his brother was being detained, according to the affidavit. The officer noticed that Kraus was under the influence of alcohol and escorted him out of the stadium.
Kraus refused to leave the stadium, which resulted in his arrest. He refused to be handcuffed by officers and was put on the floor as a way to be compliant, the affidavit states. Kraus had a laceration on his forehead from being put to the ground, but refused on duty medical treatment.
Officers transported Kraus to a hospital for medical clearance, in which Kraus was noncompliant the entire ride, at first refusing to get in the patrol car and then refusing to sit up. Kraus made numerous comments toward the officers about taking away their pensions and that his first amendment rights were violated, as he was sticking up for his brother, the affidavit states.
Kraus was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and public intoxication.