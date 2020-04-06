Nights of keeping crime at bay in a lively college town have turned into the eerie quiet of patrolling empty streets.
Purdue and Tippecanoe County law enforcement officers say they have not slackened patrol operations despite seeing fewer students on campus.
“The majority of the academic buildings and the residence halls being (are) unoccupied right now so we’re stepping up foot patrols and extra patrols,” Purdue University Police Department Capt. Song Kang said. “So you’ll see officers walking in the middle of the night or driving around. These are the times that we expect people may try to break into offices, so we’re trying to prevent that unauthorized access.”
Kang said crime has gone down significantly. He noted that most people are abiding by physical distancing, a term the World Health Organization started using March 20 instead of “social distancing.”
“We haven’t responded to any loud party calls disregarding some of the directives that the city leaders and state leaders have ordered our citizens to stay away from others,” he said.
Both PUPD and Tippecanoe County officers have been instructed to wear face masks, as directed by their respective chiefs. Officers from the sheriff’s department are also wearing eye protection.
“Evonik (Industries) just donated enough goggles to give each deputy two pairs,” Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.
The sheriff department operates the county jail and has instituted a number of policies to ensure the health and safety of its inmates. Visitations can only be conducted online, and newly admitted inmates are separated from main housing for up to 14 days, Goldsmith said.
There are currently no COVID-19 cases in the jail or among staff, Goldsmith said.
PUPD has also adjusted some of its services and canceled others, like fingerprinting. Officers are trying to limit interviews to only phone calls and asking students to keep their distance during Safe Walk escorts.
“We’re trying to minimize the car ride because we don’t want to again spread the virus accidentally,” Kang said. “The officers will be walking with them by also maintaining the adequate distance.”
To minimize in-person contact, calls for minor crimes like a bike theft or a suspicious incident may be handled over the phone. The sheriff’s department is only allowing one person in its lobby at a time.
Goldsmith said detectives are prioritizing “anything involving crimes against a person ... like sexual assaults, child molest cases,” over property crimes, which usually require follow-up at a physical location.
PUPD does have layers of a contingency plan to make sure its officers are safe if conditions get worse.
“We’re looking at all those weaknesses and some of the what-if scenarios because we’re prepared,” Kang said.
But in the end, Kang said PUPD’s officers must provide their service to the community.
“There are certain critical services that we have to provide and that’s why we’re here,” Kang said. “That’s why we have chosen this career.”